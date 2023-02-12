GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Trine University’s men’s basketball team stayed with Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association leader Calvin for the first 10 minutes Saturday afternoon and made a move on the Knights over the first two and a half minutes of the second half.
However, a bigger, more skilled Calvin team controlled the rest of the game and clinched the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament with a 67-56 victory at Van Noord Arena.
The Knights (20-3, 12-0 MIAA) began cutting down some nets after the game. They clinched a tie for the regular season championship after completing the regular season sweep of the Thunder.
The first three seeds of the six-team MIAA Tournament are set with two conference games yet to play this week. Calvin will be No. 1, Trine will be second and Hope will be third.
On Saturday in Grand Rapids, Trine (20-3, 10-2) handled a rather raucous road environment and built an edge on the Knights. The Thunder led 15-10, but Cameron Awls missed a shot around the basket after a nice shot fake that would have upped the lead to seven.
On the other end nine seconds later, Calvin freshman Owen Varnado converted a three-point play. It was a five-point swing which started an 8-0 Knight run that started turning the momentum.
Not long after, Calvin went on a 16-0 run to break a 20-20 tie. A Varnado three-pointer put the Knights up 36-20 with 2 minutes, 12 seconds left before halftime.
Trine cut into that deficit over the final 1:43 of the first half to get within 10 at the half at 37-27, then scored the first six points of the second half to get within four. Ryan Preston hit a mid-range jumper to make it a 37-33 game with 17:38 left in the game.
But the Knights regained control and led by as much as 17 in the second half.
“I thought for the first 10 minutes of the game, we played well at both ends. We executed well,” Thunder coach Brooks Miller said. “But their size just wore on our younger guys, just wore on us (as a whole).
“They do such a good job going inside and out, they make you choose,” he continued. “I did not think we shared the ball as well as we needed to, and Calvin had a lot to do with that.”
The Knights, who only has one senior and two juniors in their main nine-man rotation, shot 55% from the field (26-47) and held Trine to just under 40% (21-53). Six-foot-9 freshman center Jalen Overway led Calvin with 20 points and seven rebounds. Six-foot-6 junior Marcus Bolt had 14 points, five rebounds and four assists.
Senior forward Brent Cox had 19 points and three assists to lead the Thunder. He was the only Trine player to score in double figures. Nate Carbaugh had eight points and three steals, and Emmanuel Megnanglo had seven points. Preston, Aidan Smylie and Connor Jones had six points apiece.
Trine will host Kalamazoo on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
“We look forward to getting to practice on Monday to get better,” Miller said. “We have to rotate the ball better and give some more resistance.”
