No. 1 Christopher Newport University
Hometown: Newport News, Virginia
Coach: Keith Parr, 20th season
Record: 47-1
Streak: Won 19
Team Batting Ave.: .381
Team Earned Run Average: 1.14
Key players: Caitlin Abernathy, sr., OF, .448, 56 hits, 27 RBIs; Kathy Hasty, sr., 3B/1B, .426, 49 hits, 18 HR, 61 RBIs; Kate Alger, fr., P, 13-0, 0.65 ERA, 99Ks, 12BB; Jaime Martin, fr., P, 133K, 18BB.
No. 2 Salisbury College
Hometown: Salisbury, Maryland
Coach: Lacey Lord, 1st season
Record: 41-6
Streak: Won 5
Team BA: .343
Team ERA: 1.35
Key players: Lauren Meyers, jr., IF, .375, 54 hits, 5 HR, 34 RBIs; Natalie Paoli, jr., SS, .375, 51 hits, 5 HR, 33 RBIs; Lindsey Windsor, jr., P, 18-6, 0.83 ERA, 4 saves, 101K, 17BB; Savannah Sheats, jr., P, 16-2, 1.19 ERA, 76K, 29BB.
No. 3 Eastern Connecticut State Univ.
Hometown: Willimantic, Connecticut
Coach: Diana Pepin, 21st season
Record: 43-5
Streak: Won 5
Team BA: .348
Team ERA: 1.15
Key players: Cassie Woods (grad, OF, .486. 71 hits, 2 HR, 23 RBIs; Julia SanGiovanni, sr., 3B/SS, .412, 56 hits, 7 HR, 42 RBIs; Alexis Michon, soph., P/SS, 23-1, 0.53 ERA, 189K, 31BB; Morgan Balduk, sr., P, 12-3, 0.74 ERA, 84K, 17BB.
No. 4 Texas Lutheran University
Hometown: Seguin, Texas
Record: 43-4
Streak: Won 23
Team BA: .423
Team ERA: 1.14
Key players: Casey Martin, sr., INF, .441, 63 hits, 11 HR, 31 RBIs; Kelly Jurden, sr., OF, .379. 53 hits, 23 RBIs; Ashlyn Strother, soph., P, 23-0, 0.65 ERA, 152Ks, 25BB; Sydney Ouellette, soph., P, 12-3, 1.52 ERA, 57Ks, 14BB.
No. 5 Berry College
Hometown: Mt. Berry, Georgia
Coach: Emily Stanley, 4th season
Record: 34-11
Streak: Won 9
Team BA: .351
Team ERA: 1.95
Key players: Morgan Frye, soph., INF, .477, 54 hits, 9 doubles, 11 HR, 40 RBIs; Shelby Daniel, soph., INF, 23 RBIs; Hannah Gore, fr., P, 16-1, 0.88 ERA, 108Ks, 19BB; Blair Hall, soph., P, 9-7, 1.61 ERA, 51K, 28 BB.
No. 6 Trine University
Hometown: Angola, Indiana
Coach: Donnie Danklefsen, 18th season
Record: 32-12
Streak: Won 17
Team BA: .312
Team ERA: 1.62
Key players: Ellie Trine, jr., OF, .400, 54 hits, 12 doubles, 19 RBIs; Amanda Prather, jr., SS., .316, 31 hits, 13 doubles, 40 RBIs; Adrienne Rosey, soph., P, 14-7, 1 save, 141K, 12BB; Anna Koeppl, soph., 9-3, 46K, 5BB.
No. 7 Millikin University
Hometown: Decatur, Illinois
Coach: Whitney Sowers (5th season)
Record: 37-7
Streak: Won 5
Team BA: .324
Team ERA: 1.60
Key players: Kendallyn Davison, fr., .437, 57 hits, 14 doubles, 3 triples, 3 HRs, 40 RBIs; Leah Foreman, soph., .371, 39 hits, 13 doubles, 3 HR, 27 RBIs; Addison Sargent, Jr., P, 17-2, 1.17 ERA, 104K, 65BB.
No. 8 Worcester Polytechnic Institute
Hometown: Worcester, Massachusetts
Coach: Heather Ross, first season
Record: 35-15
Streak: Won 2
Team BA: .261
Team ERA: 2.54
Key players: Sydney Russell, soph., OF, .333 (4 doubles, 2 triples, 25 RBIs); Shaina Lazarus, fr., 3B/P, .342, 37 RBIs, 3-4, 4.63 ERA, 24K, 11BB; Alex Sheehan, soph., OF, .301, 44 hits, 26 runs scored, 13 RBI; Kelly Pritchard, fr., .295, 44 hits, 11 doubles, 3-1, 24K, 11 BB, 4.61 ERA.
