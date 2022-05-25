No. 1 Christopher Newport University

Hometown: Newport News, Virginia

Coach: Keith Parr, 20th season

Record: 47-1

Streak: Won 19

Team Batting Ave.: .381

Team Earned Run Average: 1.14

Key players: Caitlin Abernathy, sr., OF, .448, 56 hits, 27 RBIs; Kathy Hasty, sr., 3B/1B, .426, 49 hits, 18 HR, 61 RBIs; Kate Alger, fr., P, 13-0, 0.65 ERA, 99Ks, 12BB; Jaime Martin, fr., P, 133K, 18BB.

No. 2 Salisbury College

Hometown: Salisbury, Maryland

Coach: Lacey Lord, 1st season

Record: 41-6

Streak: Won 5

Team BA: .343

Team ERA: 1.35

Key players: Lauren Meyers, jr., IF, .375, 54 hits, 5 HR, 34 RBIs; Natalie Paoli, jr., SS, .375, 51 hits, 5 HR, 33 RBIs; Lindsey Windsor, jr., P, 18-6, 0.83 ERA, 4 saves, 101K, 17BB; Savannah Sheats, jr., P, 16-2, 1.19 ERA, 76K, 29BB.

No. 3 Eastern Connecticut State Univ.

Hometown: Willimantic, Connecticut

Coach: Diana Pepin, 21st season

Record: 43-5

Streak: Won 5

Team BA: .348

Team ERA: 1.15

Key players: Cassie Woods (grad, OF, .486. 71 hits, 2 HR, 23 RBIs; Julia SanGiovanni, sr., 3B/SS, .412, 56 hits, 7 HR, 42 RBIs; Alexis Michon, soph., P/SS, 23-1, 0.53 ERA, 189K, 31BB; Morgan Balduk, sr., P, 12-3, 0.74 ERA, 84K, 17BB.

No. 4 Texas Lutheran University

Hometown: Seguin, Texas

Record: 43-4

Streak: Won 23

Team BA: .423

Team ERA: 1.14

Key players: Casey Martin, sr., INF, .441, 63 hits, 11 HR, 31 RBIs; Kelly Jurden, sr., OF, .379. 53 hits, 23 RBIs; Ashlyn Strother, soph., P, 23-0, 0.65 ERA, 152Ks, 25BB; Sydney Ouellette, soph., P, 12-3, 1.52 ERA, 57Ks, 14BB.

No. 5 Berry College

Hometown: Mt. Berry, Georgia

Coach: Emily Stanley, 4th season

Record: 34-11

Streak: Won 9

Team BA: .351

Team ERA: 1.95

Key players: Morgan Frye, soph., INF, .477, 54 hits, 9 doubles, 11 HR, 40 RBIs; Shelby Daniel, soph., INF, 23 RBIs; Hannah Gore, fr., P, 16-1, 0.88 ERA, 108Ks, 19BB; Blair Hall, soph., P, 9-7, 1.61 ERA, 51K, 28 BB.

No. 6 Trine University

Hometown: Angola, Indiana

Coach: Donnie Danklefsen, 18th season

Record: 32-12

Streak: Won 17

Team BA: .312

Team ERA: 1.62

Key players: Ellie Trine, jr., OF, .400, 54 hits, 12 doubles, 19 RBIs; Amanda Prather, jr., SS., .316, 31 hits, 13 doubles, 40 RBIs; Adrienne Rosey, soph., P, 14-7, 1 save, 141K, 12BB; Anna Koeppl, soph., 9-3, 46K, 5BB.

No. 7 Millikin University

Hometown: Decatur, Illinois

Coach: Whitney Sowers (5th season)

Record: 37-7

Streak: Won 5

Team BA: .324

Team ERA: 1.60

Key players: Kendallyn Davison, fr., .437, 57 hits, 14 doubles, 3 triples, 3 HRs, 40 RBIs; Leah Foreman, soph., .371, 39 hits, 13 doubles, 3 HR, 27 RBIs; Addison Sargent, Jr., P, 17-2, 1.17 ERA, 104K, 65BB.

No. 8 Worcester Polytechnic Institute

Hometown: Worcester, Massachusetts

Coach: Heather Ross, first season

Record: 35-15

Streak: Won 2

Team BA: .261

Team ERA: 2.54

Key players: Sydney Russell, soph., OF, .333 (4 doubles, 2 triples, 25 RBIs); Shaina Lazarus, fr., 3B/P, .342, 37 RBIs, 3-4, 4.63 ERA, 24K, 11BB; Alex Sheehan, soph., OF, .301, 44 hits, 26 runs scored, 13 RBI; Kelly Pritchard, fr., .295, 44 hits, 11 doubles, 3-1, 24K, 11 BB, 4.61 ERA.

