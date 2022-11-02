ANGOLA — The Angola High School volleyball team has been one of the best programs in the area for the past several years, and some of the Hornet seniors are ready to take their talents to the next level.
One of those seniors, defensive specialist Paige Franz, took her first step toward that on Tuesday when she signed a letter of intent to play at Bethel University in Mishawaka.
Franz led the Hornets with 333 digs in her senior season.
Franz said one official visit to the Bethel campus was enough to convince her Pilot volleyball was the place for her.
“I was able to practice with the team, and I just fell in love with the coach, the team, and the atmosphere,” Franz said. “It just felt right.”
Franz went out to lunch with the team on a second visit.
Franz plans to major in secondary education at Bethel, specializing in math. She said she’ll have the goal of making an impact right away.
“There’s a senior in my position, so it’ll be good for me to get in there, know what I have to work on, and she’ll be able to push me to be my best,” Franz said.
Making her college choice official is one more sign that her high school experience is coming to an end, Franz said.
“I’m ready for a new adventure,” Franz said. “I’m very excited. I know this is the place for me.”
Angola coach Lloy Ball said the Hornets’ group of seven seniors was a special group.
“None were more instrumental in our success than Paige Franz,” Ball said.
Franz, who transferred from Eastside prior to her junior year, made an immediate impact both on and off the court, Ball said.
“Her leadership and maturity have continued to develop our program into one of the best in the state,” Ball added.
Ball said Franz has all the tools to be successful at the college level. “Her skill set is one of the best I’ve seen in my eight years here at Angola... and she’s very academically inclined,” Ball said
Franz will be in a very good place at Bethel with Pilots coach Katie Weiss, Ball added.
“Coach Weiss is one of the best in the area. She does a great job of taking girls to the next level,” Ball said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.