FREMONT — On the night where the 1998-99 Fremont girls basketball team, co-head coach of the team Gary Baker, and Kristin Roederer-Smith were inducted into the Fremont Athletic Hall of Fame Saturday night, the Angola Hornets girls basketball team spoiled the celebration on the court, defeating the Eagles 54-34 in the last Northeast Corner Conference matchup before the conference tournament this week.
The game was tight for all of the first quarter, with the Eagles leading 9-6 at the 3:27 mark, before the Hornets went on a 23-0 run spanning eight minutes to contribute to a 35-13 lead at halftime. Junior Jaelyn Fee had 12 points during the run on a night she finished with a game-high 18.
“We always talk about how when you do the right things in practice and have a good attitude and work hard, good things tend to happen,” Hornets coach Nick Burlingame said. “Jaelyn is one of those kids as she’s usually the first one in the gym every day before practice getting shots up. She hasn’t shot as well as she would like to so far this season, but that never keeps her from working at it and staying positive, and I’m just really happy for her and our team tonight.”
The Eagles started to fight back in the third, outscoring Angola 16-7 in the quarter to trail 42-29 heading into the fourth, but baskets stopped falling as they could only muster five points in the final eight minutes.
With the victory, Angola improved to 9-7 overall and 5-3 in the NECC. Over the past 25 years, Fremont has only beaten Angola twice in 28 matchups, with their last win coming in the 2015-16 season.
Leah Snyder finished with a double-double (10 points, 10 rebounds). Freshman Bailey Holman rounded out the top three with nine points and six rebounds.
Leading the Eagles was Jada Rhonehouse with 13 points and nine rebounds, followed by freshman Addy Parr with seven points.
The next game for both teams will in the NECC tournament. Angola hosts Central Noble Tuesday and Fremont (6-10, 2-6 NECC) will stay home to play Churubusco Wednesday.
Angola JV 51, Fremont 19
The Hornets led 13-4 after the first quarter, 35-10 at halftime, and 48-16 after the third.
Angola freshman Karleigh Gillen finished with a game-high 13 points, followed by teammate Maddison Counterman with 10.
The Eagles were led in scoring by junior Alexis Hays with six points.
