ANGOLA — Fairfield showed what it’s made of behind Angola Middle School Friday night to defeat the Hornets 29-17 in the showdown of the top teams in the Northeast Corner Conference Big School division.
The Falcons (5-0, 2-0 NECC Big) scored their first two touchdowns on lengthy drives, then scored touchdowns off Angola turnovers to take double-digit leads in the second half and hung on to win and take control of the NECC Big School Division.
“We got beat by an outstanding football team,” Hornet coach Andy Thomas said. “I’m happy for Fairfield. I’m happy for Coach (Matt) Thacker and their program. Their kids played hard and executed at a high level.”
Fairfield started the second half with a 14-play, 70-yard drive that ended with a Quinn Kitson 2-yard touchdown run that tied the game. The Falcons scored two points on a Cory Lantz pass to Carson Abramson to take a 16-14 lead.
On the ensuing drive, Grant Thacker knocked the ball out of Lincoln Schreiber’s hands, and Falcon Colton Fisher recovered the Angola fumble at the Hornet 19-yard line. Four plays later, Abramson scored from three yards out, then Mike Stout kicked the extra point after a Fairfield penalty to put the Falcons up 23-14 with 3 minutes, 41 seconds left in the third quarter.
The Hornets (3-1, 2-1) drew closer late in the third quarter on a 32-yard field goal from Brandon Villafuerte. But after the two teams exchanged interceptions in the fourth quarter, Fairfield extended the lead again.
Kitson intercepted Tucker Hasselman and returned it around 50 yards to the Hornet 9. Four plays later, Abramson rumbled into the end zone from the Angola 3 to make it a 29-17 game with 6:29 left.
Abramson and Lantz each rushed for 114 yards for the Falcons. Abramson did it in 24 carries, and Lantz did it in 23 rushes.
The Falcons held Angola to 154 yards of total offense, including 111 yards rushing. They also were plus-one in turnover margin, turning the Hornets over four times while giving it away only three times.
“Through turnovers and penalties, the guys just looked straight ahead good, bad and ugly and got to another play,” Thacker said. “The effort was out of this world.”
Junior Kyle Brandt recovered two fumbles on defense for Angola. He picked up the first one and returned it 68 yards for a touchdown for the first score of the game 3:55 into the opening quarter.
The Hornets travel to South Bend Clay this coming Friday.
“To take anything from this (loss), we need to have more consistency in what we do throughout the week,” Thomas said.
