FREMONT — Fremont opened its football season with a 33-16 victory over Southern Wells Friday night at Max Mitchell Sports Complex.
It was an emotional win as the Eagles played without head coach Jim Hummer, who has been away from the team this week due to a family matter. Assistant coach Todd Herndon was the interim head coach in place of Hummer.
It was the Eagles’ first season-opening win since 2016.
Junior quarterback Kameron Colclasure had a big game for Fremont. He got the scoring started with a 2-yard touchdown run with 4 minutes, 56 seconds left in the first quarter. Then Colclasure threw to Gabel Pentecost for two points to put the Eagles up 8-0.
Jed Perry had his first of two touchdown runs from a yard out for the Raiders to make it an 8-6 game. But Southern Wells did not convert on the point-after kick.
The Eagles regained the eight-point lead with a touchdown, but gave up a safety late in the second quarter after they were pinned back deep in their own territory. The score was 14-8 at the half.
Fremont was backed up deep in its own territory again on a Raider punt in the third quarter. But the Eagles made the biggest play of the contest after starting the drive from their own 1-yard line. Colclasure ran around left end and outran the entire Raider defense for a 96-yard touchdown run. Dylan Parsons kicked the extra point and Fremont led 21-8.
The Eagles built the lead up to 33-8 midway through the fourth quarter. Karson Meeks scored a least one of the final two Fremont touchdowns.
Perry had a touchdown run and a two-point run late in the fourth quarter.
Fremont will travel to Adrian, Michigan, this coming Friday to play Lenawee Christian. Opening kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
