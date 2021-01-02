ANGOLA — Angola’s girls basketball team ruffled Woodlan at the start of both halves Saturday afternoon and rolled to 55-27 victory over the Warriors at Central Gym.
The Hornets held the Warriors without a field goal for almost the first seven minutes of the game and forced five Woodlan turnovers in the first 2 minutes, 56 seconds.
Angola (6-3) jumped out to a 13-2 lead to start the nonconference contest and outscored the Warriors 20-1 in the third quarter to put them away.
“I’m proud of the way both teams competed, the junior varsity and the varsity,” Hornets coach Nick Burlingame said. Angola won the junior varsity contest 43-20.
“In the second half, we came out with great intensity and made some shots,” he said of the varsity game. “We started the first half with great intensity, but couldn’t get some shots to fall.”
After Angola led 21-15 at the half, freshman Riley Pepple hit a three-pointer between two Hanna Knoll triples in the first two minutes of the third quarter. The Hornets led 30-15 after that flurry.
Knoll had 15 points in the third quarter to finish with 21 points for the game. The senior guard has 1,211 career points and is nine points away from the 1,220 of all-time program leader Rachel Rinehart.
Knoll will try to make history Monday at Central Gym in a key Northeast Corner Conference game against Lakeland. The JV game starts at 6 p.m. with the varsity contest to follow.
Knoll also had six steals and four assists Saturday. Senior forward Megan Nisun had 11 of her 13 points in the first half and also had five rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot.
“Nisun was incredible,” Burlingame said. “She gave us a boost in the first half. She’s an X-factor for us and has gotten better the more confident and comfortable she has become.”
Lauren Leach added 10 points, six rebounds, three steals and three assists for the Hornets. Pepple chipped in seven points.
Sophomore Avah Smith had 12 points and 11 rebounds for Woodlan (4-7), who turned the ball over 24 times.
Angola went into COVID-19 quarantine after its 57-29 home loss to Homestead on Dec. 12. The Hornets returned to activity at practice on Monday.
Saturday was a step in the right direction, said Burlingame.
“We’re starting to figure out a rotation,” he said. “We want to play our best basketball next week in the conference tournament and at the end of the season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.