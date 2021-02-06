Eagles come up short
FREMONT — The Fremont Eagles run at the Class 1A sectional championship came up just short Saturday night as they fell to Blackhawk Christian 42-32.
Both teams got off to a slow offensive start in the game as it was 4-4 after one. Fremont found its offensive rhythm in the second quarter outscoring Blackhawk 12-8 to take a 16-12 lead into halftime. Second half adjustments by Blackhawk got the better of the Eagles as the Braves scored 30 in the second half to pull away from the Eagles.
Jada Rhonehouse led the way for Fremont with 18 points to lead all scorers on the night. The Braves were led by Ema Kline with 9.
Fremont ends its season at 6-19 and the Braves (19-6) move on.
Panthers season comes to an end
BENTON — The Prairie Heights Panthers girls basketball teams’ season came to an end Saturday night at the hands of Fairfield during the Class 2A Fairfield Sectional Championship.
The Panthers were doubled up by the Falcons 46-23.
The Falcons defense stymied the Panthers as they could only muster two and four points in the second and third quarters. The Panthers only trailed by a point after one quarter as the Falcons led 9-8 after one. They stretched it to 18-10 after three and 34-14 after three.
The Panthers were led by Kennedy Kugler with 8 points.
