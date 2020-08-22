KENDALLVILLE — Tying isn’t the result either team wants in a soccer match, and neither East Noble nor Angola were happy with a 2-2 tie on Saturday.
The Knights looked like they were going to claim their first victory of the year, but the Hornets’ Kane Wagner spoiled those thoughts with the tying goal with 1:36 left.
“It’s really frustrating when you play 80 minutes and you contain the ball for good majority of the game. Then, in the last five minutes, you break down and let one in,” East Noble coach Ethan Hood said. “All of that hard work we did ended in a tie.”
Angola also opened the scoring on Saturday with a 30-yard bomb on the right side from AJ Hersel, but in between their two goals, the Hornets struggled to build any consistent offensive pressure.
“Better than a loss. I think we came out a little sluggish, a little slow,” Angola coach Nathan Wilz said. “We did get that goal in the first 10 minutes, but after that, I think we kind of died down a little bit and had some heavy legs and let (East Noble) get to us a little bit.”
Wilz added, “Overall, I’m not disappointed in their play. I just wish we would have came out a little stronger.”
East Noble got its two goals in the first half, both off the foot of Junior Pita and both assisted by Cristian Sanchez.
“It’s great to see teamwork like that. Sanchez is great at creating the openings, and Junior just finds him. I believe we have so many players on our team that can score goals, but so far this year, Cristian and Junior have really stepped up for us,” Hood said.
A big reason the Hornets had a hard time creating scoring opportunities for the majority of the game was the back line of East Noble. Darren Donat, Austin Straessle, Luke Mory and Omar Barrientos made it challenging for the Hornets’ offense, but made one slip-up in the final two minutes.
“We have a good strong back line. I’m not sure how that goal happened other than just miscommunication,” Hood said.
Angola (2-1) finished off its first week of play with a win over Westview and a tie with East Noble. The win was the first over the Warriors in roughly two decades.
The finish to the week was a stark difference compared to the results from last season when it was outscored 10-2 in those matches that resulted in losses.
“It’s going to take some adjusting from these guys. They’re used to being around the .500 mark. That’s not where we’re at this year,” Wilz said. “They’ve got a very promising season ahead of them, as long as they keep putting the work in.”
