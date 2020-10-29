ANGOLA — The Trine University men’s wrestling program announced Thursday former East Noble wrestler Garrett Pepple is joining the staff as an assistant coach.
Pepple is moving closer to home after wrestling for Indiana University from 2015-19 then last season at Michigan State University. As a senior with the Spartans, Pepple was a 2020 NCAA Championships Alternate selection at 133 pounds after finishing the year with a 16-16 overall mark.
In his four years with the Hoosiers, Pepple compiled a 36-43 record and was a three-year letterwinner.
During his career at East Noble, Pepple finished his with a state championship and a perfect 46-0 record his senior year. He finished with a career 136-7 record and won three conference championships, three sectional titles, three regionals championships and two semi-state titles.
He holds East Noble single-season records for falls (36), wins (46), and tournament points, in addition to his 96 career falls was also an East Noble record.
Following his senior season at East Noble, Pepple earned the 2015 Dave Schultz Excellence Award, which is given by the National Wrestling Hall of Fame & Museum and is in honor of Olympic and World champion wrestler, Dave Schultz. The award is given to those who show excellence in wrestling, scholastic achievement, citizenship and community service.
“We are extremely excited about adding Pepple to the staff,” said Trine head wrestling coach Tom Hall in a statement. “He will add much needed experience to our lighter weight classes as well as more great knowledge to the team. Pepple has been a fierce competitor for many years and we cannot wait to see what he can accomplish as a coach.”
