ANGOLA —Rebounding can be crucial toward winning a basketball game.
And with the height disadvantage the Angola boys basketball team had against Woodlan Tuesday night, the boards told the story in the Warriors 46-39 victory over the Hornets.
In addition to being outrebounded for the night, Angola (1-3) had issues shooting the ball throughout the night, including the beginning of the game.
Woodlan raced out to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter after having four different players score. Riedy opened the game with three free throws after being fouled on an attempt beyond the arc. Dawson Lichty and Braden Smith followed with layups, forcing a Hornets timeout, before Gerig had an and-one.
The Hornets finally got on the scoreboard halfway into the quarter after an and-one of their own by sophomore Cameron McGee. Senior Dylan Oberlin then scored the Hornets next seven points while Riedy scored the Warriors (4-1) next four.
Despite trailing 10-0 four minutes in, the Hornets were down 14-10 at the end of the first quarter.
But the Warriors did not let up, opening the second quarter with four straight points from Gerig and Riedy. Junior Landon Herbert kept the Hornets close, scoring all five of his points in the quarter. Besides a basket by Oberlin, Angola couldn’t get scoring from any of its other players, trailing by eight, 25-17 at halftime.
Rebounding statistics were not immediately available after the game, but it seemed as though nearly every other scoring play by the Warriors in the first half came off of a second-chance basket.
After a 1:20 scoring drought by both teams to start the second half, Oberlin cut the deficit to six with a layup. However, the Hornets wouldn’t pull any closer than that, as Woodlan outscored Angola 11-10 in the quarter to add a point to its lead.
The fourth quarter saw much of the same as the two teams traded buckets until the final buzzer. Sophomore Dane Lantz made two 3-pointers in the quarter in an attempt to pull the Hornets close, but it would turn out to not be enough.
Oberlin led the Hornets with 15 points, while Lantz finished with 10. McGee and Herbert added five points each. Junior Tyler Call scored five.
Woodlan’s Reidy was the game’s leading scorer with 17.
The Hornets will travel to Garrett Friday night.
Woodlan JV 40, Angola 26
The Hornets led 11-4 at the end of the first quarter and 17-15 at halftime, before the Warriors outscored Angola 9-0 in the third to take a 24-17 lead.
Alex Meyer led the Hornets with nine points, with Aidan Weiss adding five. Trey Hinman, Andre Tagliaferri, Jackson Smith and Braden Toigo all added three points each.
Woodlan’s leading scorer was Luke Meyer with 11.
In the C team game, Angola won 37-24.
