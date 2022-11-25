FORT WAYNE — Work-life balance isn’t the easiest thing to achieve — especially for a family of five.
But Trine University head football coach Troy Abbs, his wife Julie, and their three kids find a way to make it all work.
There aren’t many more demanding jobs than being a college football coach. Long hours combine with travel — and not just during the season. There are long trips to recruit new players added to the routine, too.
Meanwhile, Troy’s not the only one with a full schedule.
Julie Abbs teaches kindergarten at Oak View Elementary within the Northwest Allen County Schools district.
Oldest son Caiden is a sophomore at Carroll High School. He plays basketball. Oh, and also football, which means the 2022 season is still going on, since the Chargers are playing in the IHSAA Class 6A state title game tonight at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Middle daughter Lillian, 13 and a middle schooler, is involved in volleyball and softball, while youngest daughter Claire, 8, is just starting to get into activities.
Coach Abbs said he’s blessed to have a supportive family — especially his wife Julie.
Troy and Julie Abbs have been together for 21 years. They met when Julie Abbs was doing her student teaching at Oak View and Troy was teaching at Perry Hill Elementary, also part of the Northwest Allen County Schools district that feeds into Carroll.
Family time is very important for the family, and Julie said being relatively close to home helps her coordinate all those schedules.
“They say there are two kinds of coaches’ wives,” Abbs said. “Great ones and ex ones. I have a great one.”
Communication is key
On a typical night during the football season, Troy Abbs doesn’t get home until after 8 p.m.
“We communicate well, and it takes a lot of patience from all of us,” Troy said.
This fall, for example, the agenda has included college football games, high school football games, travel softball and youth softball. Travel volleyball will join the mix this winter for Lillian.
“We’re all over the place at once,” Troy said.
Family time away from everything else in their busy lives might include an evening walk on the hiking trails near their Huntertown home. “We enjoy doing things outside,” Julie said.
The Abbs’ neighborhood is full of children, Troy said, so that affords plenty of opportunities for the Abbs girls to connect close to home.
On many nights in the fall, spring or summer, Troy gets home and spends whatever daylight is still available serving as a bullpen catcher for Lillian, who’s a softball pitcher.
Later evenings, Julie said, are often spent catching up with Lillian and Caiden.
“We enjoy late night talks about anything and everything, “ Julie Abbs said. “Just reconnecting that way.”
After the kids are in bed, Troy said he’ll get back on the computer for awhile. A big part of that work from home involves recruiting, as keeping in touch with recruits who might be evaluating multiple suitors is vitally important.
In today’s digital age, social media and text messaging make coaches available to recruits pretty much constantly.
And it’s an ongoing balancing game between that work time and time at home with his family.
“That’s something I’m constantly learning how to do,” he said.
The other Coach Abbs
Lillian enjoys going with her dad to high school games in the area, Troy said. These games are work, though, because they often involve scouting a potential recruit.
“The high school administrators and coaching staff here at Trine call her ‘Coach,’” Troy said with a smile. “She always carries a program, researches the heights and weights of the players. She’s done that since she was 8 or 9.”
“Friday nights have been daddy-daughter date nights,” Julie said.
Football in the family
The dynamic of those Friday nights has changed somewhat this season with Caiden playing for Carroll, Julie said.
Caiden started playing football in fifth grade, which was just after his dad took over the Trine head coaching position. He said their relationship has strengthened over the years as he’s grown up and into a starting offensive lineman for one of the elite high school programs in northeast Indiana.
Carroll is 14-0 this year, after all.
And at the core of all the football the Abbs family are involved with, Caiden said there is one key message.
“Just have fun,” he said.
Troy could soon start to see the recruiting process from the other side, as Caiden is starting to attract attention. That process can’t really officially start until next fall, but the family knows it’s coming.
There will be just a few rules when that starts.
“I know to stay away from his rivals,” Caiden said. Troy, a 1994 East Noble graduate in high school, attended Hanover.
Troy added one more stipulation to his son’s future football prospects.
“If he plays for an MIAA school, it will be Trine,” Troy said with a laugh.
