NORTHBOROUGH, Mass. — The International Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association recently selected Trine University midfielder Liv Ghent to take part in its Senior All-Star games this coming weekend.
Ghent was one 129 student-athletes selected from all three NCAA divisions to take part in the event. She will play in the Division III all-star game Sunday at 11 a.m. on Tierney Field at the USA Lacrosse headquarters in Sparks, Maryland.
Admission will be free for all three games Sunday. There will be no live stream broadcasts online.
Ghent led Trine to its most successful season in program history this spring, going 11-5 and reaching the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Tournament final. She set single season records in goals (77), free position goals (20) and points (89) this spring.
Ghent is second in Thunder women’s lacrosse history in career points with 145 and is third on the career goals list with 111.
