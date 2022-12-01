ANGOLA — Trine University assistant vice president of athletics Matt Land announced the promotion of Melissa Kraus as the interim head coach of the school’s women’s hockey program, according to a university statement released on Thursday.
Kraus replaces Tom Hofman, who led the Thunder to a 36-75-8 record in a little over the first five seasons of the program’s existence. University officials would not comment on why Hofman is no longer the coach.
“Per university policy, we are not at liberty to discuss personnel changes,” Trine sports information director Nicholas Duffy said in an email to KPC Media Group on Thursday afternoon. “We are excited about the rest of the season under the guidance of Coach Kraus.”
Kraus is in her second season with Trine’s women’s hockey program and had been the team’s associate head coach since August 2021.
Trine has started this season 0-7 with less than a full roster. A hockey team usually dresses 20 players and it’s typically the combination of four forward lines with a center and two wings (12), three defensive pairings (6), a starting goaltender and a backup goaltender. In the Thunder’s last three games (a 5-0 loss at Adrian Nov. 18, a 3-0 home loss to Adrian on Nov. 19 and a 9-0 non-conference loss at Aurora on Nov. 22), Trine only had 14 players in action, 13 skaters and one goaltender.
On Trine’s athletic website, trinethunder.com, there’s only 20 players on the Thunder’s women’s team roster Thursday, 16 skaters and four goaltenders.
Kraus will lead the Thunder back to action this coming weekend at home for a series with Northern Collegiate Hockey Association rival Marian (Wis.). It starts today at 7 p.m., then the second game will be on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Thunder Ice Arena.
