Area Indiana volleyball All-Stars Bailey Hartsough from Lakeland and Kalli Aaron from Prairie Heights recently received their All-Star jerseys.
Hartsough made the Senior All-Star team and Aaron made the Junior All-Star team. They were chosen by the Indiana High School Volleyball Coaches Association.
The 2020 IHSVCA All-Star matches were canceled because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Hartsough is one of 56 seniors statewide to be named Senior All-Stars. A state-record 280 seniors were nominated.
Hartsough was picked the KPC Media Group Prep of the Year and made the IHSVCA Class 3A All-State First Team last fall and will play volleyball at NCAA Division I Western Carolina this coming fall. She had 471 kills, 382 digs, 56 aces and 27 solo blocks as a senior in 2020 in leading the Lakers to the Northeast Corner Conference regular season championship.
Aaron is one of 32 junior volleyball standouts to be selected as Junior All-Starts. A state-record 174 were nominated for the honor.
Aaron had 311 kills, 41 aces and 36 solo blocks and helped the Panthers make a Class 2A sectional final appearance. She was
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.