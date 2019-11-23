College Cross Country Trine’s Bultemeyer earns All-American status at D3 Nationals
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Trine University junior Evie Bultemeyer finished eighth in the NCAA Division III Championships Saturday at Tom Sawyer State Park. With a top-10 finish, the Fort Wayne native is an All-American.
Bultemeyer finished the 6-kilometer women’s race in 21 minutes, 27.6 seconds. She placed eighth out of 277 runners.
The Thunder had two men take part in the national meet, juniors Jack Beakas and Levi Neuzerling. Beakas, a DeKalb High School graduate, was 146th out of 279 runners in an 8K time of 25:46.8. Neuzerling was 250th in 26:34.2.
Prep Wrestling Eagles start season well at Bluffton
BLUFFTON — Fremont opened its season Saturday by going 4-1 in the Bluffton Invitational.
The Eagles defeated Wes-Del (67-12), Heritage (54-30), Central Noble (72-12) and Leo (40-39). Fremont lost to the host Tigers 48-24.
Isaac Hawkins and RJ Dilbone both went 5-0 on the day for FHS. The senior Hawkins earned the 100th win of his prep career.
College Football Cougars’ season ends
COLUMBIA — Saint Francis’ season ended with a 30-26 loss to Lindsey Wilson, Kentucky, in a first-round game of the NAIA playoffs Saturday afternoon.
Lindsey Wilson (11-0) scored two touchdowns in the final 2 minutes, 39 seconds to knock out the Cougars (7-3). A six-yard touchdown run by Cameron Dukes with 47 seconds left was the game-winning score.
Lakeland High graduate Eli Wallace had 10 carries for 80 yards and a touchdown for USF. Former Eastside standout P.J. Dean had 10 carries for 66 yards and a touchdown. Former East Noble Knight Dylan Hunley caught a pass for six yards.
East Noble graduates Andrew McCormick and Cade Erwin contributed to the Cougars on defense. McCormick made three solo tackles and broke up a pass. Erwin had an assisted tackle.
Prep Girls Basketball LPC tops Hamilton
AUBURN — Lakewood Park Christian won its third straight game, defeating Hamilton 82-5 on Saturday.
Five girls scored in double figures for the Panthers (3-3), led by Taylor Gerke’s 21 points. Frannie Talarico had 18 points, Chloe Jolloff scored 16, Sophie Burris added 14 and Mackenzie Shepherd had 10 points.
College Basketball Trine men win home opener over Muskingum
ANGOLA — Trine University’s men’s basketball team won its home opener at MTI Center Saturday afternoon, defeating Muskingum, Ohio, 95-73.
The Thunder (2-2) shot 50% from the field (35-70) and had six guys score in double figures. Jake Daniels had 23 points and four rebounds to lead Trine.
Mitchell Geller had 18 points and nine rebounds for the Thunder. Langston Johnson had 15 points, six assists and four rebounds. Marcus Winters, Bryce Williams and East Noble graduate Brent Cox had 10 points apiece. Winters also had six boards and five assists.
Marcus Dempsey had 39 points and five assists for Muskingum.
Trine women 1-1 in Chicago tournament
CHICAGO — Trine University’s women’s basketball team went 1-1 in the University of Chicago Tournament this weekend, losing to the host Maroons 79-70 in overtime Friday night and defeating Kenyon (Ohio) 59-40 on Saturday afternoon.
On Saturday, the Thunder (3-2) led 29-16 at the half. Sophomore center Kelsy Taylor led Trine with 14 points and seven rebounds. Katy Steers had 11 points, and Sophie Sloneker added 10 points.
On Friday, Chicago rallied from an 11-point deficit after three quarters to force overtime, and Trine missed some free throws in the final seconds of regulation. Maroon Mia Farrell made two free throws with one second left in regulation to tie the game, then Chicago outscored the Thunder 11-2 in overtime.
Taylor had 15 points and three blocks for Trine. Kayla Wildman had 12 points.
College Hockey Trine NCAA men split with St. Scholastica
DULUTH, Minn. — Trine University’s NCAA men’s hockey team split a weekend series with Northern Collegiate Hockey Association rival St. Scholastica. The Saints won 5-3 Friday night, then the Thunder won 3-1 on Saturday evening.
On Saturday, Brett Piper and TJ Delaney each had a goal and an assist for Trine (5-3, 4-2 NCHA). Delaney and Chris Garrity scored 70 seconds apart early in the second period. Brett Young made 31 saves in goal.
On Friday, Carson Rose had four goals for St. Scholastica (2-5-1, 2-3-1). Delaney, Brad Jenion and Corey Robertson scored for the Thunder. Young made 26 saves in the Trine goal.
Trine women lose two to Adrian Bulldogs
Trine University’s women’s hockey team lost to NCAA Division III second-ranked Adrian 3-0 on Friday night in Angola and 3-1 on Saturday night in Arrington Ice Arena in Adrian, Michigan.
On Saturday, the Bulldogs (7-0, 4-0 NCHA) outshot the Thunder 51-18.
Olivia Coyne scored for Trine (3-4, 1-4) on assists from Eryn Isaacson and Brandi Wilson.
Thunder goalie Molly Scarborough made 34 saves on Friday and 48 saves on Saturday.
College Wrestling Trine defeats Ancilla
ANGOLA — Trine University defeated Ancilla 45-5 on Saturday.
Owen Conklin (165 pounds), Nick Miller (174) and Luke Carver (197) had pins for the Thunder. Prairie Heights graduate Riley Rasler won by technical fall 18-0 in three minutes at 157 over Ryan Perez.
