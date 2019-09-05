NORTH MANCHESTER — Trine University’s football team opened the season with a 38-21 victory over Manchester Thursday night at Carl Burt Field.
The Thunder apparently found a new leading running back in continuing their dominance over the Spartans. Junior Dylan Dowling, who was listed as a tight end on the team roster on Trine’s athletic website trinethunder.com, rushed for 92 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries to lead Trine to the victory.
The Thunder led 24-0 at the half.
Manchester got its first points of the season on a 5-yard touchdown pass from Austin Roberts to Camron Canniff with 8 minutes, 44 seconds left in the third quarter.
The Spartans got within 10 points at 31-21 on a 2-yard touchdown run from J.D. Henderson with 7 minutes left. But Trine answered with a scoring drive that lasted almost five minutes and was capped by Dowling’s 1-yard plunge with 1:57 to play.
Brandon Winters completed 13-of-19 passes for the Thunder for 206 yards and two touchdowns. He connected for scores with Seth Boggs on a 24-yard play late in the second quarter and with Xaine Kirby from 23 yards out late in the third quarter.
The freshman Kirby also ran for 53 yards on nine carries. Sophomore tight end Adam Gutting had three catches for 67 yards for Trine.
Roberts threw for 128 yards and a touchdowns and ran 15 times for 79 yards and a score for Manchester.
Trine will play at Bluffton (Ohio) on Sept. 14 for a 1:30 p.m. kickoff
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.