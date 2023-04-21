ANGOLA — Acrobatics and tumbling has its own appeal as an alternative to gymnastics at the college level. In the right places, there’s something welcoming and comforting within that culture and that makes it easier for athletes to grow within that environment, especially when the sport is relatively young.
Angola senior Summer Allen became a believer after not seeing acrobatics and tumbling as a possibility when this school year started. She committed to the acrobatics and tumbling program at Trine University on Wednesday afternoon.
“I want to show people you can do it,” Allen said. “I started (gymnastics) at an older age. I had to work my butt off to fight for a spot.”
Allen has only been involved for gymnastics for nearly a decade. Many gymnasts get started before they are 8 or 9 years old.
Allen took on a full-time all-around role for the first time as a high school gymnast this past season. She said her best events are the uneven bars and the vault.
Acrobatics and tumbling is the floor exercise with stunts and forming pyramids and being in sync in events with a couple teammates or more.
AHS gymnastics coach and Tri-State Gymnastics co-owner and coach Misti Evans talked Allen into giving acrobatics and tumbling a try and helped create an Instagram page for her with videos of her routines. Allen trains at TSG in Angola, and you won’t find many bigger advocates of acrobatics and tumbling in this region than Evans and her husband Kadish, who is Angola’s assistant gymnastics coach and also owns TSG.
Evans’ daughters Avery and Ashytn have both been involved in collegiate acrobatics and tumbling. Ashtyn Evans is in her first season in the sport at Frostburg State, Maryland, who recently won the Mountain East Conference and will face acrobatics and tumbling powerhouse Oregon in a first-round dual of the National Collegiate Acrobatics and Tumbling Association Division I Tournament on Thursday in West Virginia. Avery Evans was part of Trine’s acrobatics and tumbling program for a couple of years.
Allen looks forward to working to become a better tumbler. She said the family atmosphere is highly present for the Trine acrobatics and tumbling team like it is for Angola’s gymnastics team.
“It’s going to be different, but it can be possible if you really work at it,” Allen said.
Allen will see a couple familiar faces at Trine who also train at Tri-State Gymnastics and will make the transition to college smooth for her. Those familiar faces are Abigail Travelbee from Quincy, Michigan, and another recent commit Brielle Carter from Eastside.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.