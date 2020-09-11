ANGOLA — Angola started fast Friday night after two weeks off in COVID-19 quarantine and defeated West Noble 41-0 in the Northeast Corner Conference Big School division opener for both teams behind Angola Middle School.
The Hornets (2-0, 1-0 NECC Big) outgained West Noble 372-98 in their first game since their season-opening 55-18 home win over DeKalb Aug. 21.
Angola got the ball first and scored on its first offensive play of the game as quarterback Tucker Hasselman ran 61 yards to paydirt 13 seconds into the contest. Brandon Villafuerte kicked the extra point between the uprights and AHS led 7-0.
The Hornets turned West Noble over on its first offensive play when Giovanni Tagliaferri picked off a Charger pass. A few minutes later, Hasselman battered his way into the end zone on a quarterback sneak and Angola led 14-0 a little less than three minutes into the game after Villafuerte’s PAT.
Angola scored off another West Noble turnover after Zack Buell recovered a fumble from Charger running back Jalen Gonzalez. Sophomore Andre Tagliaferri scored from 22 yards out, Villafuerte kicked the extra point and Hornets went up 21-0 with 5 minutes, 42 seconds left in the opening quarter.
The game slowed down for the rest of the first half as West Noble made some stops. But the Chargers couldn’t take advantage of good field position, leaving West Noble scoreless at 21-0 Angola at the half.
Angola got going again to start the second half, stopping the Chargers on the opening possession of the third quarter before scoring on its first possession of the half on a Hasselman 1-yard plunge. Charger Braxton Pruitt blocked Villafuerte’s extra-point attempt and the Hornets led with 7:34 left in the third quarter.
Andre Tagliaferri won a jump ball over a Charger defender for a 31-yard touchdown pass from Hasselman at the 5:15 mark. That touchdown came off another West Noble turnover.
A Lincoln Schreiber 12-yard touchdown run with 2:11 left in the third quarter turned on the running clock. Villafuerte made his fifth extra point kick of the night for the final point of the game.
Angola will travel to Lakeland this coming Friday while West Noble (0-4, 0-1) will host Fairfield.
