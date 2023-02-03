BRUSHY PRAIRIE — He’s only a sophomore, but Central Noble’s Redick Zolman already has ice in his veins.
Tied at 59 on the road at Prairie Heights on Thursday with 3.4 seconds remaining, Zolman received a long inbounds lob pass from teammate Sam Essegian (2 points) in the post with two Panthers in the area.
Zolman (9 points) jumped as high as he could to receive the pass and immediately turned his body to attempt the game-winning shot, only to be fouled by Prairie Heights freshman Cade Bachelor (6 points) in the process.
After a timeout by the Panthers, he stepped up and nailed both free throws, and then on the ensuing inbounds pass by Heights, got the game-sealing steal after junior Isaiah Gard tipped it to run out the clock.
“He’s a good athlete and he’s a good shooter,” Central Noble coach John Bodey said of Zolman. “That last play there, it was designed for Isaiah, and they have a 6-7 guy back here that kind of deflected it and Redick was in the right place at the right time.”
He continued, “When he got to the free-throw line, they call timeout, and I spent the entire timeout telling them what the scenario would be when we’re up two, because Redick was going to hit both of them. An old trick my high school coach did to us all the time, he would tell them that he hits two, we’re up two and we will be up two.”
The 61-59 win puts Central Noble at 13-5 overall, 5-2 in the Northeast Corner Conference and half a game behind the Panthers in third, tied with Westview.
The Cougars have won the last six contests versus the Panthers dating back to 2020. The last win for Prairie Heights over Central Noble came on Feb. 18, 2019.
“They’ve got two great players in (Isaiah) Malone and (Chase) Bachelor,” Bodey said. “They were a handful for us tonight and their role players hit some shots, too. But we’re younger and junior-dominant, and our kids are learning on the way here.”
Prairie Heights (12-5 overall) is second in the conference in second at 6-2. However, it now needs to win out at Westview and Lakeland and have to rely on West Noble losing its final two conference games at Angola and Garrett just to earn a share of the title.
Panther senior Logan Swygart (2 points) opened the game’s scoring, and that was responded to in kind by a three-point play by Gard and a basket by Cougar senior Conner Lemmon (17 points).
That was followed by a 15-2 run from Prairie Heights to get itself a 17-7 lead, started by Bachelor’s first three and capped off by his cousin Chase Bachelor (18 points).
Malone, who had a game-high 21 points, got his first points of the game during the run with an and-one at the 3:18 mark of the quarter.
Following a timeout by Bodey and Central Noble, the Cougars flipped the script, going on a 9-2 run to end the quarter down 19-16. Lemmon scored five in the spurt and junior Spencer Adams had his only two points of the game.
The second quarter was chock-full of miniature runs once again, with Central Noble outscoring the Panthers 8-2, then Prairie Heights doing the same. Central Noble ended the half on a 9-3 run to go into the locker room up 33-31, with junior Drew Pliett scoring six of his 10 points in the quarter.
After Gard scored to put the Cougars up four, Heights senior Leyton Byler (6 points) hit his first 3-pointer of the game and another one at 3:58 of the quarter to get the Panthers a 40-39 lead. Prairie Heights maintained it and remained up 44-42 heading into the fourth.
Gard then hit a three to open the fourth and give CN back the lead. But the Panthers scored seven straight to regain the advantage.
Trailing 56-52 with under three minutes to go, the Cougars scored nine of the game’s final 12 points with help from Pliett, junior Jackson Andrews (8 points) and Lemmon before Zolman’s game-winning trip to the line.
“Conner Lemmon hit big shots. Drew Pliett made big plays. All the kids, Isaiah, Sam, Jack. All the kids made good plays throughout the game to beat Prairie Heights on their home court,” Bodey said.
Other scorers for Prairie Heights were junior Messiah Solis (4 points) and senior Kam Leedy (2 points).
Central Noble won the junior varsity game 52-43. Sophomore Jayden Tilley led the game with 24 points ahead of Carter Wilkinson’s 12.
Sophomore Jeremiah Godsey led Prairie Heights with 14 points and freshman Lane Yoder had 10.
Prairie Heights stays at home to host Canterbury next Tuesday night, while Central Noble heads to Whitko.
