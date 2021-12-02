FREMONT — Fremont High School will be honoring many of its past athletic greats over the next two months.
FHS will be adding to its Athletic Hall of Fame. The 2020 class of David Hassett, Rodney Wells and Howard Mingus will be honored during halftime of the Eagles’ boys varsity basketball game with Garrett on Tuesday.
The 2020 group was not able to be recognized last year because of the attendance restrictions due to COVID-19 concerns.
The 2021 class will be honored on two different dates. Chris Tilbury and Brandon Stultz will be inducted at halftime of the boys varsity basketball game with Woodlan on Dec. 21. Liz Carlson will be inducted at halftime of the Eagles’ boys varsity basketball game with Prairie Heights on Jan. 28.
The 1998-99 Class 1A regional championship girls basketball team will be recognized on Jan. 8 when Fremont girls host Angola. Gary Baker, a co-head coach of that team, will be inducted into the FHS Athletic Hall as a coach. Kristin (Roederer) Smith, a senior role player on that team, will enter the Hall in the Alumni and Community Involvement wing.
Class of 2020 David Hassett
Hassett was an outstanding long-range shooter in basketball and a standout pitcher and a four-year varsity starter on the Eagle baseball team from 1977-81.
In basketball, Hassett averaged 13 points and eight rebounds per game in his junior season, then had an outstanding senior campaign.
As a 12th-grader, “Downtown Dave” averaged over 20 points per game, made over 90% of his free throws and was one of the top rebounders in northeast Indiana. That scoring total would have been higher with the three-point line.
In baseball, Hassett was a three-time all-conference selection and was Fremont’s pitching ace as well as one of the top pitchers in northeast Indiana in his junior and senior seasons. He had 75% of the Eagle pitching wins in his final two seasons, and also hit .450 in his senior season.
Hassett’s fastball ran up into the low 90s, and he was drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies. He explored signing to start a professional baseball career, but went on to attend Wabash College and play basketball for the Little Giants.
Hassett set Wabash records for points in a game and points in a season as a freshman. He did play minor league baseball in Florida, but an injury stopped those efforts.
Hassett died on Oct. 8, 2020, at the age of 57. He was a digital marketing specialist at Hibu for over 25 years. He retired from Hibu in 2018 and founded his own consulting company, Dash Online Services.
Rodney Wells
Wells starred in basketball and baseball from 1954-1958.
He was a key player on the Eagle boys basketball teams that won sectional championships in 1956 and 1958. Fremont had a combined record of 64-12 in his final three seasons.
In his sophomore season of 1955-56, Wells was Fremont’s second leading scorer with 270 points. He suffered a broken ankle prior to the regional. The Eagles lost to Monmouth 80-58 in a regional semifinal.
Wells led the Eagles in scoring his junior season with 438 points.
He led the team in scoring again as a senior in 1957-58 with 511 points. He earned all-county and all-conference honors and was also named to the all-sectional and all-regional teams. That Eagle season ended with a 61-48 regional semifinal loss to Fort Wayne South Side. The Archers went on to win the state championship.
“He was one of the hardest working athletes that I have ever been associated with,” Fremont basketball coach Harry Kelley said of Wells. “He was the first one on the floor and the last one off. He was the one to take a shot of you needed one.”
In baseball, Wells played on Fremont’s Steuben County championship team in 1956 and was part of the 1958 Eagle team that won the Corner Conference title.
Wells received scholarship offers from Indiana University, Michigan State, Tulane and Louisiana State. He chose LSU for basketball.
Freshmen were not eligible at the time, so Wells played on the freshman team, on which he was the leading scorer in several games.
Wells transferred to Butler University and played baseball for the Bulldogs and their legendary coach Tony Hinkle.
Wells coached varsity basketball at Angola High School before moving on to be an assistant basketball coach at Tri-State College. He was also the head baseball coach at Tri-State.
Wells was an assistant coach of the 1974-75 Tri-State men’s basketball team that was inducted into the Trine University Athletic Hall of Fame in 2006. That team won a state championship and won the Mid-Central Conference title.
Howard Mingus
Mingus attended FHS from 1938-42 and is thought of as one of the best athletes to ever come out of Steuben County. He helped Eagle teams win several county tournaments in both baseball and basketball, and was best known for his pitching ability.
For Fremont’s county champion baseball team in 1940, he was 11-0 on the mound, striking out 162 batters and walking only 18 in 73 innings. He also had a .436 batting average.
Fremont baseball had a 45-4 record in Mingus’ four seasons. According to an article in the South Bend Tribune in 1942, he won his first 15 decisions as a prep pitcher before he lost to the South Bend Bears, who were coached by John Wooden. The Bears defeated the Eagles in that contest 5-1. Wooden went on to be a Hall of Fame basketball coach at UCLA.
Mingus had an offer to go to the University of Notre Dame right out of high school. But he went on to serve in the U.S. Army in World War II.
Mingus helped his teams win baseball championships in Europe. He pitched the U.S. Company baseball team to the Munich Municipal League title in 1945, and received a congratulatory Championship Athletic Award that was signed by U.S. General George Patton.
Mingus played for the Fremont town baseball team and for teams in Fort Wayne after he came home from the service.
In 1946, Mingus played for Quincy Gems, a minor league affiliate of the New York Yankees in Quincy, Illinois. He had a 1-2 pitching record and appeared in nine games. In 33 innings pitched, he allowed 25 runs and 25 hits, struck out 13 and walked 34.
Mingus played on the Gems with Hank Bauer, who played on seven World Series championship teams with the Yankees during a 14-year MLB career and was the manager of the 1966 World Series champion Baltimore Orioles.
Mingus was offered a contract with the St. Louis Browns was also contracted by the Cleveland Indians.
Mingus owned and operated Mingus Meat Market. He died on June 14, 2007, at the age of 84.
Class of 2021 Liz Carlson
Carlson excelled in golf, basketball and track and field from 2008-12.
In golf, she was a KPC Media Group All-Area selection, an All-Northeast Corner Conference player and the Eagles’ most valuable player all four years. She was a three-time NECC Tournament champion from 2009-11.
In her senior season of 2011, she also won a sectional title, was a regional runner-up and finished in a three-way tie for 29th place in the Indiana High School Athletic Association State Finals with 168 (81-87).
Carlson holds program records for low 18-hole score (74) and season scoring average for 18 holes (80).
She went on to play four years of golf in the NCAA Division II ranks from 2012-16 at Bellarmine University in Louisville, Kentucky.
In basketball, Carlson earned All-NECC and KPC All-Area honors and was the team MVP during her junior and senior seasons. She led the Eagles to a Class 2A sectional championship in 2012. She is ninth in the program’s career scoring list with 823 points.
Carlson was not involved in track and field as long as she was in golf and basketball, but she made a major impact in track and field as a sophomore in the spring of 2010. She was the East Noble Sectional champion in the 400-meter dash, and also qualified for regional in the 200 and the high jump.
Carlson earned All-NECC and KPC All-Area honors and was the Fremont’s girls’ team MVP and Outstanding Runner that season. She still holds the program record in the 400.
Carlson lives in California and just got engaged to be married this past weekend.
Chris Tilbury
Tilbury is one of the best players in the long storied history of Fremont’s boys golf program. He was an All-NECC golfer and picked the team’s MVP all four seasons of his prep career from 2000-03.
Tilbury capped his FHS career by finishing in a three-way tie for fifth place at the IHSAA State Finals, shooting 144 (74-40) at The Legends of Indiana Golf Club in Franklin. That helped make the All-State team. He was nominated for the IHSAA Mental Attitude award and was also an Academic All-State honorable mention.
Tilbury holds Eagle boys golf records for lowest nine-hole score (33) and lowest 18-hole score (70). He has the second lowest four-year average in program history at 77.2.
Tilbury helped Fremont to a 60-13 match record over his high school career. He golf in regional tournaments three times and won the South Adams Invitational three times.
Tilbury went on to play four years of golf in the NAIA ranks at Bethel College in Mishawaka. He won 17 tournaments during his Pilot career.
Tilbury turned professional in 2007. He is a PGA golf professional working out of The Foundation Golf Center in Coldwater, Michigan.
Brandon Stultz
A 2001 FHS graduate, Stultz was a four-year starter and four-year varsity letterwinner on the baseball and basketball teams, and a three-year starter and three-year varsity letterwinner in football. He was a captain for all three of those teams as an upperclassman.
Stultz earned All-NECC and KPC All-Area honors in his senior season in both football and baseball. He was a three-time All-Steuben County selection by The Herald Republican in baseball.
Stultz was a key contributor to Fremont baseball teams that reached the Class 1A semi-state in his freshman and sophomore seasons. The Eagles were semi-state runner-up in his sophomore season of 1999.
That sophomore year was successful on the gridiron first for Stultz as he helped the Eagles win the championship in NECC Division 1, aka the NECC Small School Division. He was named an All-NECC Division 1 honorable mention as a junior.
Stultz is a science teacher at Heritage High School in the Denver suburb of Littleton, Colorado. He is also the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the school’s football team.
