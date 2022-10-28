ANGOLA – Trine University senior quarterback Alex Price and his teammates saw their Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association title hopes take a major hit last week with a 20-19 loss at home to Albion.
But thanks to guidelines put in place by the NCAA after COVID-19 either shortened schools’ 2020 seasons or caused them to be cancelled altogether, athletes have an option to take advantage of an extra year of eligibility.
Price and a number of his teammates have elected to take advantage of that offer and return in 2022.
But first things first: Price and the rest of the Thunder want to finish 2022 strong. Trine needs a bit of help, but an NCAA Division III playoff berth is still a possibility.
“We want to be 8-2, finish strong, beat Hope and Kalamazoo,” Price said.
Price, a product of Reading High School in southern Michigan, has been QB1 for the Thunder since halfway through his freshman year. In 2022, he has completed 116-of-200 passes for 1,814 yards with 12 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
He’s a bona fide dual-threat quarterback, also rushing 115 times for 352 yards and three TDs.
Consistency over his career has helped Price keep the job, the Thunder signal caller said.
“Knowing my job, knowing the playbook in and out, knowing what the defense is going to do,” Price said. “Just making plays.”
As one might expect, Trine head coach Troy Abbs and his staff are very pleased with Price’s decision to return in 2023. But Abbs is also more concerned about the present.
“We’re still focused on this year, still in the mix,” Abbs said.
Price and his fellow upperclassmen were cheated out of five games in 2020 by COVID-19, Abbs said.
And Abbs said it’s great to know that the Thunder will have Price and some of his teammates back for another year.
“He’s an all-league guy, so obviously we’re going to celebrate that,” Abbs said. “He’s had a great career so far and done a great job.”
Price said his decision to come back for 2022 was made within the past year. Last week’s stumble against Albion was just icing on the proverbial cake, he said.
“Even more now, there’s unfinished business for us,” Price said. “I felt like I have to come back. So I guess this is basically my junior year!”
Price will graduate next spring with a bachelor’s degree in marketing, and a minor in sports management. He’s also already working on his MBA.
