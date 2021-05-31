FREMONT — Fremont’s baseball team suffered a stunning end to its season Monday, losing to Blackhawk Christian 1-0 in the Class 1A Fremont Sectional final.
Junior Gabel Pentecost (5-3) was in command through six and two-thirds innings, allowing only one hit and striking out 11. He started the bottom of the seventh by striking out No. 3 Braves hitter Micah Thompson, then retiring cleanup hitter Callan Wood on a weak comebacker to the mound.
Then a mistake and bloop hit changed everything. Jake Boyer hit a grounder to the left side, but reached and advanced to second on an Eagle throwing error. Then sophomore Gage Sefton dropped a single into shallow right-center. Boyer slid home ahead of the throw to the plate to score the lone run of the contest.
“Gabel Pentecost threw a wonderful game and deserved better. I feel bad for him,” Fremont coach Justin Bock said. “It looked like he could still throw another six or seven innings.
“We’ve gotten big hits all season long from the top of our lineup. But it was a rough game for them. (Seth) Leininger mixed his speeds well and was hitting his spots. We were a little anxious early on, then the guys started to press a little bit.”
Leininger had the Class 1A third-ranked Eagles off-balanced with his breaking ball and off-speed pitches. The junior right-hander threw a three-hit shutout with one walk and seven strikeouts.
“Seth started getting on a roll midseason. He pitched two or three solid games, but we kicked the ball around too much. Then he had his worst game of the season against Adams Central (a 9-2 Braves loss in Monroe on May 21),” Blackhawk Christian coach Kevin Kinnison said. “His breaking ball was good for the most part.”
Junior Ethan Bock had all three Eagle hits, an infield single to shortstop in the second inning, and infield hit in the fifth after a diving stop by the second baseman Wood, and a sharp single past first baseman Korban Study in the seventh.
Leininger got big strikeouts to end the second and sixth innings with Eagles on third base. Junior centerfielder Clay Pickett probably had the defensive play of the game when he ran down Kameron Colclasure’s deep flyball in the leftcenter gap for the second out in the first inning.
Fremont had two runners on with one out in the top of the seventh inning. Nick Miller struck out to lead off the inning, but reached first when Leininger’s breaking ball bounced past catcher Reece Tracey. After Jaden Zuccolotto struck out, Bock singled to put courtesy runner Nick Rutherford at second. But Leininger got Jacob Wagner to line out to third and J.T. McDowell to ground out to shortstop to end the threat.
“It was a fun game to watch. Both teams battled. Both teams worked hard,” Kinnison said. “I’m happy we won, but feel bad they had to lose.”
Fremont finished 23-8, setting a new record for victories in a season. Seven seniors played or were a part of their final baseball game for the Eagles in Colclasure, Zuccolotto, Rutherford, McDowell, Robert Skorupski, Christian Bice and Evan Towns.
Colclasure scored a school-record 53 runs this spring and is Fremont’s career stolen bases leader with 71. He will enter the workforce after graduating from FHS on Sunday.
“Kameron is one of the greats all-time in Fremont baseball, and he didn’t have a junior season,” Justin Bock said. “He’s a great teammate.”
Colclasure, Skorupski and Towns were key contributors on one of the top pitching staffs in program history. Bice was Fremont’s starting first baseman this season.
“This is a hard group to lose,” Bock said. “Evan just loves baseball. J.T., we weren’t sure he could play varsity, but we got everything he gave out of himself. Robert was a pleasant surprise. Zuccolotto was on a tear the last couple of weeks of the season.”
The Braves (12-16) will play top-ranked Southwood in a semifinal game of the South Bend Washington Regional Saturday at South Bend Clay’s Jim Reinebold Field.
