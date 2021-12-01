BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights picked up a pair of Northeast Corner Conference wins Wednesday night.
The Panthers defeated Central Noble 65-15 then beat Lakeland 58-16. The Cougars defeated the Lakers 42-36 in the first match of the evening.
Prairie Heights had nine different wrestlers earn a pair of victories.
“We knew there were going to be good matches in both duals. I think we picked three or four of those, so it was a good night,” Prairie Heights coach Brett Smith said.
One of the high-profile matches of the evening was at 220 pounds between Heights’ Hunter Allen and Central Noble’s Jaxon Copas. Allen lost to Copas by a point in the postseason last year at the semi-state in Fort Wayne.
Allen ended up pinning Copas.
“I thought we wrestled really hard. Against Lakeland, we looked really good. Some guys wrestled well, some didn’t, but that’s the nature of the sport,” Central Noble coach Kaleb Mooney said. “Against Prairie Heights, we had some really, hard-fought matches. We lost a couple of them. We lost a tough one at 220. That one should have lasted longer. We just got caught on our back.”
Allen also won by fall over Lakeland’s Zaynder Hylton.
For the Panthers, Aaron Hare (160 pounds), Phillip Sheets (170), Boston Baas (106), James Kresse (113), Brody Hagewood (120), Brock Hagewood (132), Sam Levitz (145) and Kaleb Lounsbury (152) each had two wins.
Levitz’s second match of the night against Lakeland’s Ben Miller was a battle for three periods. Miller and Levitz each had opportunity to pin the other, but Levitz outlasted Miller for the 10-6 win.
“We battled. We had some high-profile matches, and we’re going to see them four times this year. We knows which way they all go. They’re exciting and fun,” Lakeland coach Kevin Watkins said.
In the first pair of matches back from injury for Gabe Miller (138), he earned two wins. He won 15-6 over the Panthers’ Matt Levitz and defeated Central Noble’s Hunter Wait with a pin.
The other Laker to win two matches Wednesday was Keegan Schlabach (126), who pinned Central Noble’s Brian Powell then did the same to Prairie Heights’ Gavin Roberts.
“He had a chip on his shoulder for the second match and came out there and dominated,” Watkins said of Schlabach.
The Cougars that had two victories were Ethan Skinner (182), Isaac Clay (195) and Lane Norris (285). Skinner won by forfeit then defeated the Panthers’ Brad Krieger 17-14. Clay pinned Denis Daniele of Lakeland and won by fall over Heights’ Tavvin Kyle. Norris won by forfeit then pinned Bailey Robison of Prairie Heights.
