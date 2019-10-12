LIGONIER — Angola sophomore Izaiah Steury was individual champion at the West Noble Sectional on Saturday.
A week after he won the Northeast Corner Conference championship, Steury improved his time by four seconds (16:04) to win the sectional title.
"He looks like he's primed and ready," Angola coach Brad Peterson said. "This is favorite time of the year. He wants to go against the best."
The West Noble boys won its first team championship since 2013 with a score of 39 points, ahead of Westview in second at 52 points and East Noble at 79 in third place. DeKalb and Churubusco rounded out the top five, which advance to next Saturday's regional at West Noble.
"The pack ran strong. It always comes down to how many guys can we get in front of Westview's fourth and fifth," West Noble coach Rusty Emmert said. "It was just about getting the job done today. We weren't too concerned about times. We just wanted to go out there and make sure that we were where we needed to be."
The Chargers were led by Colten Cripe's third-place finish in a time of 16:26. Abraham Longoria, Austin Cripe, Grant Flora and Nathan Mast all finished in the top 11 for West Noble.
Spencer Carpenter led the Warriors with a time of 16:26 in second, and East Noble was led by Austin Liepe in fourth with a time of 16:32. Westview's Remington Carpenter finished fifth, followed by teammate Anthony Schwartz in sixth.
"The boys I thought ran strong," East Noble coach Mark Liepe said. "Austin had a very subpar race last week, and he's been mad all week about it. He ran pretty darn good today."
Lakeland's Lucas Begly finished ninth, Eastside's Gezahange Biddle came in 12th. DeKalb's Clayton Adams and Braeden McIntire finished in 14th and 15th, respectively. Churubusco was led by Eli Lantz in 17th, and Fremont's top runner was Carson McLatcher in 23rd.
Central Noble was led by Jakob Copas in 28th. He and his teammate Noah Shepherd advanced as individuals. Angola's Landon Herbert and Alex Burney, Eastside's Konner Lower and Lakeland's Konner Palmer all qualified for regionals.
Hamilton's Jordan Fulton came in 47th and Kawliga Glasgo of Prairie Heights finished in 48th.
On the girls side, DeKalb's Lydia Bennett won the individual championship and East Noble won the team title with 65 points.
"We'll take it. We knew it was going to be close," Liepe said. "Last year, they lost by eight points and some of the same girls are on the same teams. They were disappointed because they lost last year."
The top three teams were separated by seven points. Second-place West Noble scored 69 points, followed by DeKalb at 72.
Angola finished fourth with its No. 1 runner Samantha Biernet injured.
"We were pretty good. We just couldn't afford to have our No. 1 runner that far back," Peterson said. "A great season but kind of fell apart today."
Westview was the final team to qualify for regionals with 132 points for fifth place.
Baron freshman Bennett finished with a time of 19:42, followed by the Hornets' Taylor Clemens in second at 19:52 and West Noble's Yarency Murillo-Rivera in 20:12 for third.
Abby DeTray and Riley Winebrenner finished in the top 10 for DeKalb, and Hannah Blum and Gracynn Hinkley did the same for Angola. Grace Schmucker of Fremont finished in seventh at 21 minutes, and her teammate Natalie Gochenour finished in 11th. East Noble's Rachel Becker finished 10th at 21:40.
Deann Fry led Westview in ninth place in a time of 21:29. Prairie Heights was led by Allison Steele in 15th, Churubusco's top runner was Katie Graft in 18th and Madison Vice finished in 22nd to lead Central Noble.
Vice and her teammates Kylie Zumbrun and Michaela Rinehold qualified for regionals, as well as Fremont's Makayla Gumbel and Heights' Roshelle Belle.
Lakeland's Monica led her team in 32nd and was the last individual to advance to the regional race next week.
Eastside's Kennedy Helbert finished in 48th, and Hamilton's Olhane Cruz Ramirez crossed in 56th.
