ANGOLA — Trine University's men's hockey team overcame a Game 1 loss to Milwaukee School of Engineering on Friday to win the first-round series two games to one in the Northern Collegiate Athletic Association Harris Cup Playoffs.
The Thunder won the final two games on Saturday at Thunder Ice Arena, 5-3 in Game 2 and 1-0 in Game 3 in overtime.
Game 3 was only one period, but went beyond the 20-minute mini-contest to decide the winner.
MSOE outshot Trine 25-12 in the deciding game, but the Thunder (18-8-1) did not miss on their power play chance in overtime to advance.
Brett Piper was about to get behind the Raider defense at the MSOE blue line, but a Raider committed a slashing penalty and whacked Piper's stick with his stick to know the stick out of Piper's hands.
Thad Marcola buried a one-timer of Piper's pass from front of the left faceoff dot to score his third goal of the day with less than five minutes left in the extra session to score the only goal in Game 3. Freshman Josh Wright also assisted on the goal.
"Brett Piper has been battling injury after injury," Thunder coach Alex Todd said. "Brett did a great job getting us the opportunity and we left he out there and he drew the assist on the winning goal.
"Our guys dug deeper," Todd added. "It was a battle royale for sure. We love playing (MSOE). They play real hockey, hard, heavy hockey. There is much respect on both sides."
Trine was 3-of-6 on the power play in the two games Saturday. It had to kill a Thunder crosschecking penalty a few minutes into overtime to keep the game scoreless.
"They kept coming at us, but we never stopped battling," Marcola said. "We knew back when they beat us (in January), it was going to be a heavyweight matchup.
"Credit our seniors for leading us and helping us maintain our game," Marcola added. "It was a mental battle. We were in great shape and had to fight to get through it."
Marcola had two goals in Game 2, which the Thunder won 5-3.
Junior defenseman Jackson Clark cranked a slap shot that went off the blocker of Raider freshman goalie Austin Schwab and trickled behind him and past the goal line for a Trine goal and a Thunder 2-1 lead with 6 minutes, 43 seconds left in the first period.
Trine took the lead to two goals three times. The last time came on an empty netter from Beau Binnie with 57.8 seconds left to clinch the win.
Clark had a goal and an assist. Bobby Price had two assists, and freshman Kyle Kozma made 25 saves in goal. Brett Tierney also scored.
Kozma also made 25 saves in Game 3.
"He's slowly but surely becoming very good," Todd said of Kozma. "He's consistent and calm. He plays a pretty simple game."
On Friday night in Angola, Trine outshot MSOE 41-22, but lost the series opener 2-1.
Raider captain Christian Sabin scored to break a 1-1 tie 3:40 into the second period and MSOE (15-12) made that lead stand up. Schwab made 40 saves.
Brendan Prappas scored for the Thunder on an assist from Tierney with a little over three minutes left in the opening period. Kozma made 20 saves.
Trine, the NCHA's No. 4 seed, will take on regular season champion and defending NCAA Division III national champion Adrian (21-4-2) in a semifinal game Saturday at 7 p.m. in Arrington Ice Arena in Adrian, Michigan.
The Thunder gave the Bulldogs everything they wanted and more just before Thanksgiving. Trine won at Adrian 6-2 on Nov. 19, 2022, the day after the Bulldogs escaped Angola with a 3-2 overtime win.
The two teams met in the semifinals last season with Adrian winning on home ice 5-2 in a penalty-filled contest.
"It'll be a really good game. Adrian has really good players and has been performing very well since its inception," Todd said. "It's exciting to play them.
"Hopefully we'll get a 5-on-5 game for a full 60 minutes," the coach added. "We've been to Arrington when it's rockin'. We'll have a week to get ready and give it our best shot."
