Fremont sweeps NECC dual at Lakeland
LAGRANGE — The Fremont tennis team earned a 5-0 victory over Lakeland in Thursday’s NECC tennis meet.
The Eagles improved to 3-4 in league play and 8-10 overall this season.
Fremont 5, Lakeland 0
Singles: 1. Bock d. Christie 6-2, 6-0; 2. Miller d. Fleeman 6-0, 6-1; 3. Sherbondy d. Lawrence 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Rutherford/Towns d. Franke/Sturdivant 6-1, 6-4; 2. Chllenski/Hirschy d. Curtis/Keil 6-7 (10-12), 6-4, 6-4.
Hornets beat down Churubusco on the road
CHURUBUSCO — The Angola tennis team defeated Churubusco 4-1 in Thursday’s NECC matchup.
The win was No. 98 for coach Scott Hottell.
College Soccer Trine men fall to St. Francis Cougars, 4-1
ANGOLA — The Trine University men’s soccer team struck first, but the St. Francis Cougars then scored four unanswered goals to hand the Thunder a 4-1 loss in non-conference matchup on Thursday.
Senior Nooh Aljabaly netted Trine’s lone goal late in the opening half. St. Francis answered less than four minutes later with their first goal during the 40th minute, then added another before the break.
The Cougars scored twice more in the second half to seal the win.
In net for Trine, sophomore Taylor Medina played all 90 minutes and finished with one save.
