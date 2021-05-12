ANGOLA — Zacchaeus Creager aspired to swim in college since he was a freshman at Angola High School. Bethel University blew him away when it presented that opportunity to him.
“When he came to visit almost a year ago, he said ‘I’m coming here,’” Pilots head swim coach Deb Thompson said. “It’s unusual to know what he wanted to do that quickly, but that told us a lot about his character.”
Creager signed with the NAIA school out of Mishawaka on Monday afternoon.
“I like the small college atmosphere. I heard great things about it,” Creager said of Bethel. “It’s a nice community with nice people who helped with everything I asked about.
“I’ve improved a lot from my freshman year to my senior year. I’ll continue to push myself in swimming and schoolwise, I’ll move up to set myself up to get a good job.”
Creager chose Bethel over NCAA Division III Manchester University and will study computer science at Bethel.
Creager was a regular contributor as a sprint freestyler on all three relays for Angola this past winter, the 200- and 400-yard freestyle relays and the 200 medley relay. He was part of the Hornets’ 400 free relay and 200 medley relay teams that now hold school records. Those record times are 3 minutes, 27.63 seconds in the 400 free relay set in the championship final race of the Elkhart Sectional on Feb. 20 and 1:44.66 in the 200 medley relay set in the championship final at the Elkhart Sectional.
In the 50 freestyle, Creager won 11 of the 13 races held in Angola dual meets in his senior season. He capped his prep career with a fifth-place finish in that event in the championship final of the Elkhart Sectional in 23.15 seconds.
Thompson believes Creager’s best swimming is still yet to come.
“We’re a good fit for him, and he is also a good fit for us,” Thompson said. “He still got a lot of potential. He’ll get faster as a swimmer.
“We want him to enjoy his college experience at Bethel, and swimming will be a small part. As an athlete, he’ll help in forming the foundation and the culture of our team for years to come.”
Bethel finished its second season of swimming in early February. The Pilot men’s team finished fourth out of eight teams in its first conference meet, the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference Championships.
Bethel had around a dozen men and women qualify for the NAIA National Championship, but that meet did not take place in March due to COVID-19-related scheduling issues. Ten Pilot swimmers (4 men, 6 women) were selected as NAIA All-Americans on the basis of receiving automatic or provisional cuts to qualify for the NAIA National Championship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.