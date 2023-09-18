ANGOLA — The No. 8 Angola High School girls volleyball team kept rolling over the weekend, sweeping matches to other Class 3A powers in a three-way it hosted on Saturday.
Angola defeated top-ranked Bellmont, 25-17, 21-25, 25-15, 25-13 in the first match of the day. The Hornets were led by Maya Harris with 14 kills. She also served up six aces.
Morgan Gaerte added 13 kills. Mya Ball had six service aces. Macy Oberlin recorded three blocks, and Anna McClure had 24 digs. Ava Harris dished out 15 assists.
Later, the Hornets swept No. 8 NorthWood, 25-21, 25-12, 25-18 to win their 15th straight match to open the season. Gaerte led the way with 17 kills. McClure collected 15 digs and Harris handed out 22 assists.
In 3A, Bellmont stayed at No. 1 and NorthWood fell to sixth. Concordia is fourth and Woodlan is ninth.
Railroaders make Wawasee final
In Syracuse, Garrett went 3-1 at the Wawasee Tournament on Saturday, advancing to the championship match before falling to eventual champion Culver Academy, 25-3, 25-11.
The Railroaders began the day with a 25-15, 25-15 win over Wabash. They defeated Whitko 10-25, 25-18, 15-11.
Garrett defeated Columbia City in two sets in a semifinal matchup.
The Railroaders (15-5) are at Westview on Tuesday night and travel to Angola Thursday. Garrett is 6-1 in the conference, and Angola is 5-0.
Lakeland had a mixed bag of results at the Goshen Invitational Saturday, beating Lowell in two sets and defeating Highland 25-17, 25-19, but falling to Goshen 25-19, 25-17, and South Bend Adams 25-15, 25-19.
Against Highland, Abriana Satterfield had five kills. Adelyn Dininny had seven digs and Anna Rasler dished out 17 assists.
Against Highland, Clara Rasler had six kills and 15 assists. Zoey Bowman served three aces. Dininny collected 10 digs.
The Lakers (4-13) host Eastside Tuesday night.
Churubusco takes Tippecanoe Valley tourney
In Akron, Churubusco won the Tippecanoe Valley Invitational on Saturday. The Eagles defeated North Judson 25-19, 25-10, topped Northfield, 25-23, 23-25, 17-15, and defeated the hosts in the title match, 25-14, 25-18.
West Noble was also at the tournament, losing a match to the Vikings 25-14, 24-26, 15-6.
Churubusco is at Hamilton on Tuesday night and hosts Canterbury Wednesday night. West Noble travels to Fairfield Thursday night.
