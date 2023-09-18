Holman serves for Hornets

Angola junior middle blocker Bailey Holman prepares to serve during the Hornets’ 3-1 win over Bellmont last Saturday morning.

 David Vantress

ANGOLA — The No. 8 Angola High School girls volleyball team kept rolling over the weekend, sweeping matches to other Class 3A powers in a three-way it hosted on Saturday.

Angola defeated top-ranked Bellmont, 25-17, 21-25, 25-15, 25-13 in the first match of the day. The Hornets were led by Maya Harris with 14 kills. She also served up six aces.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.