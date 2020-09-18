ALBION — An offensive battle for three quarters turned into a defensive battle in the fourth quarter Friday night at Central Noble, leading to an overtime shootout between the Cougars and Fremont Eagles.
Tied 28-28 after the end of regulation, the Eagles got the ball first on the 10 yard line with a chance to punch it in the end zone. It only took Fremont two plays to do so as senior Carson Flynn crossed the goal line on a 6 yard run. The extra point by Robert Skorupski was wide right.
Fremont led 34-28 with the Cougars taking the ball on the 10.
Central Noble Head Coach Hayden Kilgore said there was no question who he was giving the ball too in overtime.
“I told Will Hoover going into overtime that he was running the ball four times if that’s what it took,” Kilgore said.
It didn’t take four downs though Hoover got a key block from senior Noah Christopher giving him a clear path to the end zone. After three timeouts one by Central Noble and two by Fremont junior kicker Aiden Dreibelbis knocked it through the uprights giving the Cougars a 35-34 victory.
The victory was Kilgores’ first home victory.
“That was awesome,” Kilgore said after the game.
“I was getting cold feet I iced my owner kicker,” Kilgore said. “For a kid that we only get one day a week for 15 minutes, for him to step in, in that scenario and knock it through the uprights says a lot about the kid.”
Dreibelbis also plays on the Cougars’ soccer team.
Celebrating the win the team carried Dreibelbis off the field and Kilgore presented the game ball to him after the game.
Hoover led the way for the Cougars with 186 yards on 23 carries. He scored three touchdowns including the game winner. He scored the Cougars first touchdown of the game at the 2:57 mark of the first quarter on a 1 yard run and a 40 yard touchdown run at the 10:35 mark of the third quarter.
Hoover also threw a 56 yard pass to Treystin Hearld with 28.8 seconds left in the half tying the score at halftime at 21.
Fremont got on the board first with a 1 yard run from Flynn at the 7:28 mark of the first quarter. Flynn ended the game with 73 rushing yards for the Eagles and two touchdowns. Senior quarterback Kameron Colclasure led the Eagles offense with 161 rushing yards and 38 passing yards. He also had two touchdowns including a 25 yard run with 52 seconds left in the first half.
Preston Diffendarfer caught a 36 yard pass for the Cougars second score of the game rounding out the scoring for the Cougars.
Dylan Parsons had the other touchdown for the Eagles on a 1 yard run in the third quarter.
After the game Kilgore credited his offense and defense for playing four complete quarters. Although there are things that still needs work he was happy with the win.
The Cougars will be at home next week against Lakeland on homecoming night.
