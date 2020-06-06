BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights senior Brandon Christlieb committed to play basketball at Manchester University on Thursday.
A big reason why Christlieb chose Manchester was head coach Nate Conley.
“He made it seem like a family, and that’s what I’ve been looking for,” Christlieb said. “To make sure that I was more than a basketball player.”
He said he liked the size of the school and when he went on his visit, he was treated like a family member and was treated right.
Christlieb said he likes how Manchester likes to get up and down the floor with a run-and-gun style of play.
“I think I’ll fit in pretty good, because (Conley) told me that they run a lot of pick-and-roll offense, which is what I’ve always ran in high school,” Christlieb said.
Christlieb missed a decent portion of his senior season but made up for it with some really good numbers when he returned. He shot 56% from the field and 47% from three and averaged 13.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.1 steals per game.
What sticks out the most for Christlieb and his time with the Panthers was how they went from 10 combined wins when he was a freshman and sophomore to 38 wins over the last two seasons.
“Just the way we turned around the program and made everyone open up their eyes to Prairie Heights,” Christlieb said. “It seems that everyone has always looked down at Prairie Heights basketball. The past couple of years we’ve blown up and gained the respect that we thought we needed. The sad thing is that we couldn’t win anything, but that’s just how the game goes.”
He said he wants to be an instant impact with the Spartans and he said he plans on doing that by putting his head down and working hard.
Christlieb plans on studying sports management and marketing while at Manchester.
