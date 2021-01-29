BRUSHY PRAIRIE – Fremont stymied Prairie Heights in the second half to pull away to a 56-41 Northeast Corner Conference victory Friday night.
“I’m happy with the intensity we played with,” Eagles coach Josh Stuckey said. “It was constant the whole game. Even when they made shots, it did not affect the way we played.”
The Panthers (3-13, 2-4 NECC) hung around in the first half despite being outrebounded 18-8. The home team rallied from being down several points early and only trailed 29-25 at the half.
Fremont (4-10, 3-5) slowly whittled away from Heights in the third quarter by outscoring the Panthers 9-3. PH only shot 1-of-12 from the field in that stanza. It appeared rattled and took quick shots, with a lot of them being contested.
“It’s a lack of confidence,” Panthers coach Tony Everidge said. “To be successful we have to do it together.”
The Eagles ran off to start the fourth quarter, leading by as much as 21 points.
It look and sounded like a step toward normalcy in the Prairie Heights High School gym. With LaGrange and Steuben County both with an orange COVID-19 rating, the gym can have 25% of its capacity on hand. It doesn’t take much of a crowd to get loud in the Prairie Heights gym.
Both schools had small student section cheer blocks.
“It felt like a basketball game in Indiana again,” Stuckey said. “Our kids did a good job of not reacting to it either way.”
Junior Gabel Pentecost led Fremont with 18 points, nine rebounds and three assists. He made 12-of-13 free throws, including 9-of-10 in the fourth quarter.
Eagle senior guard Kameron Colclasure had 13 points and two steals. He recently passed 2013 graduate Tyler Jenkins to be the program’s career leader in steals.
Logan Brace and Ethan Bontrager each had eight points for FHS. Brace also grabbed 12 rebounds. Fremont outrebounded the Panthers 40-25.
“We haven’t done a great job rebounding,” Stuckey said. “Rebounding is a part of defense. If you don’t get the rebound, the possession is not over.”
Chase Bachelor had 13 points and seven rebounds for Prairie Heights. Senior Seth Troyer had 11 points. He was honored on senior night along with teammates Gavin Culler and Cameron Sailor and senior cheerleaders and pep band members.
The Eagles travel to Lakewood Park tonight, weather permitting. Prairie Heights will host Central Noble on Thursday.
