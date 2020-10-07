DUNLAP — Revenge tastes a little sweeter when it’s on their own home court.
The Westview boys tennis team defeated Concord 3-2 on Wednesday in the Concord Regional to win their second straight regional championship.
“Westview’s never had it two years in a row, so sure I’m happy, especially for the guys, because they are the ones who work in the offseason, push each other and push themselves to give us this chance,” Westview coach Tyler Miller said.
It’s the third regional championship for the Warriors in program history. The first two were 2007 and 2019. They will try for their second straight semi-state title at Homestead on Saturday at 10 a.m.
“For a 2A school to have this opportunity and to cash in on it is pretty special,” Miller said.
Westview plays the host Spartans, who defeated Bishop Dwenger on Wednesday.
The Warriors (21-2) lost to the Minutemen 3-2 at the Concord Invite on Saturday, Sept. 12. The difference this time around came at No. 2 doubles.
Westview’s Tim Brandenberger and Isaac Rogers lost 6-3, 6-1 to Brayden Newburn and Thomas Burket back in September. But on Wednesday, Brandenberger and Rogers won 6-1, 6-4, and it was the quick win in the first set that allowed for the tandem to control the rest of the match.
“I thought in the first match that we looked lackadaisical, and once we got down, there was really no fight in us. It really helped for us to get out ahead. I think that put us at ease a little bit, which allows us to play a little bit more freely,” Miller said. “We were making the right shots. We weren’t trying for any big shots, just simple tennis.”
Brandenberger and Rogers came off the court at the same time as Isaiah Hostetler, who won his No. 1 singles match 6-1, 6-3 over Bryson Schrock.
The position that officially clinched the win was No. 1 doubles. Westview’s Will Clark and Brady Hostetler were pressed in the first set by Concord’s Gavin Smith and Cayden Rohrer.
Smith and Rohrer led 5-4 before Clark and Hostetler rallied, winning the next three games and taking the first set 7-5. The Warrior duo took control in the second set and won it 6-2.
At No. 2 singles, Westview’s Elijah Hostetler lost to Nathan Schraw of Concord 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, which a better result than the 6-0, 6-2 loss last month.
“That was good to see him come back. I know he’s disappointed, but to have that fight and come back in the second set then make it close in the third. I know he’s disappointed, but he had a better showing this time,” Miller said.
The Minutemen’s Mitchell Whitehead won 6-1, 6-0 over the Warrior’s Brennan Beachy at No. 3 singles.
In the boys tennis doubles sectional, Fremont’s Sam Verdin and Nick Rutherford lost to Northridge’s Evan Nay and Aaron Cripe in two sets, 6-0, 6-2. Nay and Cripe were the sectional champions due to no additional opponents.
