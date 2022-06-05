SOUTH BEND — In sports, the trip from agony to ecstasy can be a short one.
That’s especially true in baseball, and it was even more especially true Saturday night in Fremont’s Class 1A South Bend Washington Regional championship game against Union Mills South Central at Jim Reinebold Field.
The Eagles saw the ecstasy of an early 3-0 lead evaporate and become the agony of a 6-3 loss at the hands of the Satellites.
Fremont (24-9) hopped out to an early 3-0 first-inning lead and looked to be in position to blow out the Satellites. A run-scoring single from Nick Miller and a towering two-run homer from Gabel Pentecost staked the Eagles to the early advantage.
The Eagles looked to be rolling early under starter Ethan Bock. The Satellites put runners on base in every inning, but Fremont got out of trouble. That included Miller throwing out South Central leadoff hitter Zach Hanchar off the basepaths in the first and third innings.
But in the top of the fifth, a series of plays that can best be described with a shrug and a wistful “That’s baseball” ensued. In the blink of an eye, the Satellites loaded the bases and then tied it on a groundout and a wild pitch that turned into a two-run error with an errant throw.
Fremont's lead and momentum were gone.
It only got worse from there for the Eagles, who committed four errors on the night along with a pair of wild pitches — both costly.
South Central (21-9) took its first lead of the night in the top of the sixth against Eagle reliever Brody Foulk. Jacob Oehmen tripled to center and scored on Andrew Huizar's single. The Satellites added two key insurance runs in the top of the seventh, both again traceable to an error and a wild pitch.
The Eagles were not ready to go quietly in the bottom of the seventh, however. They loaded the bases against South Central reliever Brady Farrell, on a Bock single, Miller single and a Pentecost walk.
But the hard-throwing Ferrell rebounded to strike out the side and seal the win for the Satellites.
It was a bitter pill to swallow for the Eagles and coach Justin Bock, who said the loss doesn’t detract from what was a pretty special season for Fremont baseball.
“In that fifth inning, we make a couple of plays, we get out of it,” Bock said.
Coach Bock said he was proud of his son’s final high school game, especially on the mound. “He hit his spots and really kept them off-balance, I thought,” Coach Bock said.
Ethan Bock threw 84 pitches on the night — 52 for strikes. He struck out four and walked just one in five innings of work.
The Eagles managed just six hits on the night. Bock was 2-for-3 with a run scored. Miller, who is headed to Indiana Tech, was 2-for-3 with an RBI, and Pentecost was 1-for-1 with the homer and two RBIs. He was walked three times, including twice intentionally.
The Eagles say goodbye to a huge group of seniors: Miller, Pentecost, Bock, Remy Crabill, Isaac Hirschy, Conner Trobaugh, Dylan Friend, Jacob Wagner, Sam Verdin and Isaac McFeely.
They also bid farewell to Coach Bock, a 1993 Fremont graduate who is stepping down after 25 years coaching in the Eagle baseball program: first as former coach and retiring athletic director Roger Probst’s junior varsity assistant for 11 years, then taking over for Probst in 2008 when Probst gave up coaching baseball to the Fremont's AD.
Coach Bock said with his son Ethan graduating and moving on to college, it was a good time to step away. Daughter Delaney, a rising sophomore at Fremont, plays volleyball and girls tennis and Justin Bock, a member of the education faculty at Trine University in Angola, is looking forward to getting to see her play.
“I’m going to be a dad in the stands for her,” Bock said with a smile.
Fremont also broke the season wins record with the regional semifinal victory. The old mark was 23 set last year.
South Central moves on to next Saturday’s Class 1A North Semi-state in LaPorte against Lafayette Central Catholic (25-6).
