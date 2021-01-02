ANGOLA — Westview’s boys basketball team gritted out a victory for its coach Ed Bentley in his return to Angola Saturday night.
The Warriors stayed perfect in the Northeast Corner Conference with a 45-37 victory over the Hornets in a game Angola fans were accustomed to in Bentley’s seven and a half seasons as coach.
“I love the kids who played and competed for me at Angola. To see them play and compete is special,” Bentley said. “I knew they were going to come out and punch us.
“On our side, we made the plays when we needed to,” he continued. “We buckled down and our experience showed. I’m glad we were able to handle this. I like the fact that our guys just battled.”
The atmosphere was extremely intense in a pandemic setting with a limited number of fans allowed into the Angola High School gym. The Hornet players and their following were highly excited and the home team took a 7-0 lead.
Brady Yoder hit a three-pointer to put Westview on the scoreboard with 3 minutes, 37 seconds left in the opening quarter.
It was a close game throughout.
Ben Byrkett hit a jumper in front of the left elbow to break a 28-28 tie for Westview (6-1, 4-0 NECC) with 6:39 left in the fourth quarter. The Warriors had to hold Angola off the rest of the way.
A big play early in the final minute was a Lyndon Miller layup off Luke Miller offensive rebound to put the Warriors up 39-36 with around 50 seconds left. That answered a three-pointer by Brian Parrish for Angola.
Westview made four free throws in the final 23.2 seconds to secure the win.
Senior Drew Litwiller had 14 of his 16 points in the second half to lead the Warriors. Brady Yoder had nine points and Lyndon Miller scored six.
Parrish had 13 points for Angola (2-5, 1-2) and Joel Knox scored eight.
