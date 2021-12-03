LAGRANGE — Whenever Fremont senior Gabel Pentecost is on the floor, you can expect a show.
And that is exactly what he gave the fans in attendance, finishing with 35 points en route to helping the Eagles to a 77-59 victory in Northeast Corner Conference play Friday night.
The Eagles (2-0, 1-0 NECC) wasted no time at all, racing out to a 7-0 lead 60 seconds into the game, forcing Lakers coach Chris Keil to quickly call a timeout to settle down his team.
The Lakers would end an opening 10-0 run by Fremont at the 5:41 mark after a basket by junior Ben Keil, though the Eagles would then score the next eight points to take an 18-2 lead with three minutes left in the quarter.
At the end of the first, the Eagles led 30-10, with Pentecost outscoring the Lakers with 14 points.
The Lakers (0-3, 0-1) doubled their first quarter scoring by scoring 20 in the second, with Keil and junior Tommy Curtis leading the team in scoring at the half, with seven and 12 points respectively.
Keil was also helpful on the boards for the Lakers in the first half, grabbing seven rebounds. He would finish the game with 18 points and 11 rebounds to register a double-double, leading the team in both categories.
After trailing by 26 points at one point and 48-30 at halftime, the Lakers would find its stride at the beginning of the second half.
Keil, Curtis, and junior Ezekiel Wachtman each scored twice to open the half on a 13-4 run lasting over four minutes to bring the game within single digits.
Pentecost scored the next five points for the Eagles, but Curtis made two threes and Wachtman scored twice more for the Lakers to cut the game to 57-53. A buzzer-beater by Fremont senior Ethan Bock gave the Eagles six-point lead heading into the fourth.
Bock made two threes to singlehandedly go on an 8-0 run to kickstart the fourth and to add to the Eagles’ advantage. The Lakers were only able to score six points in the final eight minutes, while Pentecost added seven to his total (after scoring seven each in the two prior quarters), sinking any chances of a Lakeland comeback.
Pentecost finished 11 for 11 from two-point range and 2 for 9 from three-point range, while adding seven free throws. He also finished with three assists and three rebounds.
Six-foot-2 Fremont senior Logan Brace was a force on the glass, as he too registered a double-double, leading the game with 17 rebounds and finishing second on the team with 12 points. He added two blocks and two assists.
For the Lakers, Christian Troyer (13 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist), Curtis (12 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block), Wachtman (8 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 block) led the way.
Both teams will continue NECC play Tuesday when the Eagles host Garrett and the Lakers go to Fairfield.
Lakeland JV 42,
Fremont 40
The Lakers came back from 11 points down at halftime and outscored the Eagles 20-9 in the third quarter. Freshman Justin Carlson made a three and hit two free throws for Lakeland to win in the final seconds.
Carlson led all scorers with 25 points, adding five rebounds and an assist. Other contributors for Lakeland were Braden Hohenstein (7 points, two rebounds), Nate Keil (5 points, four rebounds, three blocks) and Taylor Wells (4 points, three rebounds, two assists, one block).
Sophomore Connor Slee led Fremont with 18 points, 12 rebounds and three assists. Dylan Fansler added nine points and six rebounds, and Ethan Grimm had five points and seven rebounds.
, two assists), Cayden Huffnagle (5 points, four assists, two rebounds) and Avery McEntarfer (3 points, two rebounds, one assist)
