AUBURN – There was a lot of inexperience on the floor for both Lakewood Park and Fremont on Tuesday night. And the Panthers’ known commodity stepped up with a little help to lift her team to victory.
Senior Chloe Jolloff scored nine of her 16 points in the third quarter to help the Panthers build a double-digit lead, and LPC held off a late Fremont rally to win 37-33.
The Eagles opened the season without two senior leaders. Forward Katie Berlew and guard Eva Foulk were in COVID-19 quarantine.
Lakewood Park got the early lead and shut down Fremont in the process.
The Eagles got their first points on two Natalie Gochenour free throws with 12.6 seconds in the first quarter to make it a 6-2 game. They got their first field goal on a Jada Rhonehouse layup with 4 minutes, 46 seconds left to make it a 10-4 game.
Fremont battled back to draw close, only trailing 14-12 at half, and drew even at 14 on a Rhonehouse layup at the 6:52 mark of the second quarter.
However, Jolloff got in a groove to help Lakewood Park outscore the Eagles 16-8 in the third quarter. The Panthers only had one turnover in that stanza.
Freshman forward Jade Carnahan had 15 points for LPC, shooting 7-of-10 from the floor.
“Jade came out pretty timid in the first game (at home Thursday against Churubusco),” Panthers coach Amy Bartkowiak said. “We needed her to be aggressively available.
“We have a pretty talented group of freshmen. This game adds confidence to those freshmen.”
The Panthers only turned the ball over four times in the second half after giving the ball up 14 times in the first half. Fremont only had three offensive rebounds in the second half after having 10 offensive boards in the first 16 minutes.
Jolloff also had six rebounds, three steals and two blocks for Lakewood Park. Carnahan had four rebounds and three steals. Senior Mackenzie Shepherd added seven boards, four steals and a blocked shot.
Rhonehouse had 21 points, 10 rebounds and three steals for Fremont, who only made nine of 24 free throws. Sophomore Alexis Book had seven steals and six rebounds.
In the junior varsity game, Fremont won 24-18. Kaylie Zuccolotto had eight points and Alexis Hays scored four for the Eagles. Maddi Beck had eight points and Sophie Burris scored four for Lakewood Park.
