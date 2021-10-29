BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights stayed with Bishop Luers for half of the first quarter in a Class 2A sectional semifinal game Friday night. Then the Knights’ talent took control and went on to beat the Panthers 44-7 at Hubert Cline Field.
Bishop Luers (10-1) will host Eastside in the long anticipated sectional this coming Friday.
Last night, Heights took the opening drive all the way to the Luers’ 29-yard line before being stopped on downs. The Knights took the lead three plays later on a 23-yard touchdown run from junior Da’Von Doughty. Doughty played a large majority of the meaningful snaps in place of leading tailback Sir Hale.
The Panthers fumbled the ball away on the ensuing kickoff. But they forced a Knights turnover not long after and PH senior Hunter Allen recovered the fumble.
The Panthers scored off the turnover as Jaden Daniels broke loose for a 67-yard touchdown scamper. Allen kicked the extra point and the game was tied at 7 with 5 minutes, 50 seconds left in the opening quarter.
Then Bishop Luers really got going on both sides of the ball. The Knights took a 21-7 lead after one quarter and a 35-7 advantage at the half.
“They responded well after that second series,” Prairie Heights coach Pat McCrea said of Luers.
Luers activated the running clock with an R.J Hogue 2-yard touchdown run with 9:21 left in the third quarter. Roel Pineda kicked another extra point to make it a 42-7 game.
The Knights added a safety midway through the third quarter after clocking a Panther punt through the end zone.
Prairie Heights drove inside the Knights’ 5-yard line late in the fourth quarter. A big play on that drive was a halfback pass from Trenton Daniels to his twin brother Jaden Daniels for 42 yards. But Luers stopped the Panthers on downs in the final seconds.
Carson Clark threw four touchdown passes for the Knights, including three to Brody Glenn.
Prairie Heights finished the season at 4-7, and it was an emotional end for 11 Panther seniors. The four wins were the most for the team since it won five games in 2013.
Seniors Allen, Cam Hall, Sam Levitz, Luke Severe, Cody Melson, Bailey Robinson, Devin McLaughlin, Colton Penick, Justus Spriggs, Dakota Butler and Trent Blain were at the very least involved in their final high school football games Friday night. Spriggs did not play due to illness. Those seniors won a sectional game in each of their four years of football.
After the game, Allen, Hall and McLaughlin were the last to leave the field initially following the team huddle before some players came back later on for pictures. Tears were shed while mothers were lined up on the Prairie Heights sideline.
“They had a top-notch work ethic,” McCrea said of the seniors. “They were in the weight room all the time. Those kids played multiple positions and did anything they needed to do to fill in.
“They were program kids who bought in.”
