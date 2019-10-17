College Soccer Thunder men fall to Hornets
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — It was another tough loss for the Trine men’s soccer team Wednesday night, fall 1-0 to Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association rival Kalamazoo.
Alex Wallace scored for the Hornets 19 and a half minutes into the first half. Kalamazoo (7-2-2, 1-1-1 MIAA) outshot the Thunder 19-6.
Austin Hensley made five saves in goal for Trine (4-7, 0-3).
College Volleyball Trine women defeat Kalamazoo
ANGOLA — Trine University’s women’s volleyball team defeated Kalamazoo 25-16, 25-17, 26-24 in a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association match Wednesday night at Hershey Hall.
Madison Munger had 17 digs, 16 kills, two block assists and an ace to lead the Thunder (13-8, 4-2 MIAA). Jacqueline Baughman had 37 assists, nine kills, six digs, two block assists and an ace. Lindsey DeCamp had 16 digs, and Danielle Stanichuk added 15 digs.
East Noble graduate Sarah Toles had six digs, five aces, two solo blocks and two block assists for Trine. The Hornets are 12-10, 0-5.
