ANGOLA — In his first season with as a head coach, Central Noble’s girls coach Sam Malcolm is already making school history.
With some help from his girls, of course.
Friday night, the Cougars improved to 10-0 for just the second time in school history, defeating Angola 44-30 in a Northeast Corner Conference game on the road.
What makes it all the more memorable, is that it was Central Noble’s first win over the Hornets since Jan. 12, 2019, the same season that the Cougars (4-0 NECC) accomplished the feat the first time.
“We challenged the girls to play harder than (Angola), and I think we did that for 32 minutes,” Malcolm said. “Our three seniors had not beat them, so that was on the minds of the seniors and on the minds of everybody else to come up here and leave with a win.”
Cougars senior and Siena Heights commit Madison Vice led all scorers with 20 points, with classmate Meghan Kiebel right behind her with 17.
“They’re just competitors,” Malcolm said. “They don’t like to lose, and what I really enjoy about coaching them is that whatever we are doing, they don’t want to get beat. They don’t want to lose a drill in practice and that translates on the court, and it makes their teammates better too because it pulls them up to where they’re at.”
Two other players scored for Central Noble, sophomore guard Kierra Bolen (3 points) and senior center Abby Hile (2 points).
The Hornets struggled to find any answer for Central Noble’s fast break throughout the game, as Vice and Kiebel found each other multiple times for quick transition baskets or off of steals from Angola players.
“We want to push the ball,” Malcolm said. “When you have a ball handler as good as Madi, and a 3-point shooter that’s as good as Meghan, we want to push the ball as much as we can to try and take advantage of easy baskets. But I also think we did a good job when we had to play in the halfcourt.”
Leading scorers for Angola were juniors Macy Oberlin with 7 points and Leah Snyder. Other scorers were senior Tyrah Stillman with 5 points, junior Kylie Caswell and sophomore Bailey Holman with 4 points each and sophomore Ava Rinard with 3 points.
Central Noble never trailed in the game, leading 12-8 after the first quarter, 18-12 at halftime and 34-24 through the third.
The Cougars are at Lakewood Park on Tuesday and Angola (4-6, 2-3 NECC) travels to Leo on Wednesday.
Central Noble boys 46, Angola 38
In the nightcap, the Cougars (2-0, 1-0) defeated the Hornets (0-2, 0-1) in each team’s NECC opener to get Central Noble its first basketball regular season sweep over Angola since 2018.
It was a battle through three quarters, as Angola had an answer for everything the Cougars threw at them, even leading 9-8 through the first quarter.
Central Noble’s junior center Isaiah Gard, who led the game with 11 points, opened the scoring with a 3-pointer a minute into play. Angola senior Landon Herbert answered with a three of his own, but Gard would respond to that with another make from long to put the Cougars up 6-3.
It was tit for tat in the second quarter, and neither team gaining a halftime advantage after Hornet junior tied the game at 18 with 2:03 to go in the half. Both teams then went on a scoring drought that lasted the remainder of the quarter and 1:30 into the third.
“I thought our defense in the first half was all right, but I didn’t think we were real strong gathering thre rebounds or a loose ball,” Bodey said. “Offensively, we were soft, and I told them that we got to get in the lane. I thought it was much better in the second half.”
However, when scoring did occur in the third, it was mostly the Cougars doing it, outscoring Angola 12-4 to take a 30-22 lead. All six of the Central Noble baskets in the quarter came from a different player.
“We’re going to be balanced like that,” Bodey said. “I think we have seven guys, that any given night can score 8 to 12 points a game or more. By tournament time, we may be tough to guard because we have so many guys that can put the ball in the basket.”
Central Noble led by as many as 16 for the game, following a bucket from Gard with 2:37 remaining to put the Cougars up 42-26.
Other scorers for Central Noble were juniors Drew Pliett and Sam Essegian with 8 points each, sophomore Redick Zolman and junior Spencer Adams with 5 each, junior Jackson Andrews (4), senior Conner Lemmon (3) and junior Brayden Kirchner (2).
The leading scorer for Angola was senior Tyler Call (9 points) and behind him were Herbert (7) and juniors Dane Lantz (7), Lane King (6), Cam McGee (5) and Kyler Huscher (4).
It was the second close win for the Cougars who had defeated Canterbury just by three points a week ago.
“We’ve won two games learning our roles,” Cougars coach John Bodey said. “Not all media guys feel this way, but we beat Canterbury by three; Luers is going to be a top five team in Fort Wayne and beat Canterbury by three. Maybe Canterbury is a little better than what some experts think they are.”
The Cougars head to Emma to play Westview a week from today in what will be a father and son-in-law battle between Bodey and first-year Warriors coach Chandler Prible.
“It’s going to be fun for a lot of people,” Bodey said. “I’m not sure how much fun it will be for Chandler and I, but it will be fun for a lot of people.”
Angola travels to play Concord today at 6 p.m.
