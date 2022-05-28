FREMONT — Fremont’s baseball team scored early against Blackhawk Christian in the first game of the Class 1A Fremont Sectional Saturday afternoon and Gabel Pentecost and the 1A 10th-ranked Eagles held off the No. 6 Braves late to win 2-0 at Probst Park.
The contest was a lot like last year in the Fremont Sectional final, where Blackhawk Christian walked off to a 1-0 victory. Pentecost faced crafty Braves hurler Seth Leininger again, and Blackhawk Christian was the home team again.
But on Saturday, the Eagles scored first, and they did in their first at-bat three batters in. Ethan Bock singled to center with one out, then Nick Miller ripped a Leininger pitch over the center fielder’s head for a double and plated Bock for his 48th run batted in of the season.
“With Seth on the mound, we talked about being the visiting team, we had to get a run on the board early,” Fremont coach Justin Bock said. “That first run was huge and gave us all the confidence in the world with Gabel on the mound.”
Fremont (21-8) got the small ball game going with consecutive bunts by Pentecost and Remy Crabill. But Conner Trobaugh, who courtesy ran for Miller, was thrown out at the plate on Crabill’s bunt.
However, the Eagles added on in the next inning.
Freshman Cayden Huffnagle walked with one out. He moved to second on a balk by Leininger with two outs. That balk was huge because Hufnagle scored from second on Corbin Beeman’s infield single.
Pentecost pitched a four-hit shutout with six strikeouts and three walks. He threw 56 pitches through the first five innings, but encountered some trouble after two outs and no one on in the sixth.
Clay Pickett started the Braves’ threat with a double down the leftfield line, then Leininger had and infield single to third as Hufnagle made a real good play to glove the ball down the line and Pickett only advanced to third. Then Micah Thompson walked.
But Pentecost got out of trouble by inducing a fielders’ choice grounder by Jake Boyer to Fremont’s Hufnagle. Hufnagle gloved the grounder and ran to third base to force out Leininger and end the inning.
“Huffie made a great play to save a run,” Bock said. “Gabel had a great battle with Boyer and showed the type of competitor he is.”
The Eagles outhit the Braves 6-4. Neither side made an error.
Miller threw out senior Corbin Muldoon attempting to steal to complete a double play in the second inning after a Pentecost strikeout.
Miller had two hits for Fremont. Pickett had two hits for Blackhawk, who finished 11-7.
In the last six sectional meetings, the Eagles and the Braves each won three times.
“I love the way they go about their business,” Bock said of the Braves. “They don’t talk a lot. They are similar to us.”
Fremont will play Hamilton in the first semifinal Monday at 10 a.m. The winner will play in the sectional final Monday at 5 p.m.
