ANGOLA — Angola High School hosted an exciting doubleheader of semifinal matches in the Northeast Corner Conference Soccer Tournament Thursday night. Westview’s boys avenged an early season loss to the Hornets and hung on for a 2-1 victory in the opener, then Maddie Dailey scored on a penalty kick with 8 minutes, 12 seconds left in the nightcap to give the Angola girls a 2-1 triumph over West Noble.
Westview boys 2,
Angola 1
After a 1-7-1 start while dealing with a slew of injuries and a surge of the coronavirus, the Warriors will be playing for a conference tournament championship. Leading player Jadon Yoder is still out with a knee injury, but coach Jamie Martin said he will be back before the season ends.
“It’s an incredible feeling,” Martin said.
“Angola has a tough, tough team. They came at us and showed us how bad they wanted it also. I’m proud of how we played the last few minutes.”
The Warriors scored an own goal with 9:58 left in the first half to open the scoring.
Abdul Saleh took a lead pass and kicked the ball toward the Angola goal. Three Hornets chased the ball down as it was rolling toward the goal line and Angola ended up kicking the ball into its own net.
Freshman Teague Misner scored a little over eight minutes into the second half to give Westview (5-7-1) a 2-0 lead. Gramm Egli assisted on the goal.
Bryce Dailey scored on a penalty kick for Angola (7-3-1) with 18:41 left to cut the deficit in half.
The Warriors withstood a surge from Angola in the final six minutes. The Hornets had a couple of corner kicks, but did not get a good chance against new Westview goalkeeper Drew Litwiller, who joined the team a couple of weeks into the season.
“The back four did a great job to get the ball cleared,” Martin said. “The whole team played well.
“We don’t want any letdowns. We need to come out ready to play,” he said of Saturday’s final. “Prairie Heights will probably come out a little ticked after the first time we played them. I’m looking forward to a great game.”
Angola girls 2, West Noble 1
Sophomore Lauren Couch scored for the Hornets 7:45 into the match. Neyda Macias tied it for the Chargers (4-6) late in the first half.
West Noble controlled the play for much of the second half, but the Hornets found a way to win.
“It was a little scary in the second half, but I thought we played two solid halves for the first time this season,” Angola coach Rick Towers said.
“Like I said, this conference has been up for grabs. At times, we can be our own worst enemy. But we can also be our own best champion. We need to be consistent.”
The Hornets (4-6-2) will play Lakeland in the NECC Tournament final at 3 p.m. at Prairie Heights. Hailey Alleshouse scored two goals to lead the Lakers to a 3-1 win at Angola on Sept. 10.
“We need to know where (Alleshouse) is at all times. We need to be smart defensively,” Towers said.
