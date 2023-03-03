DUBUQUE, Iowa — The Trine University women’s basketball team’s 2023 NCAA Division III tournament run got off to a great start Friday night as the Thunder pulled away from Washington University-St. Louis 79-69 in a first-round contest Friday night at Loras College.
The Thunder (22-6) surged out to an early 17-7 lead in this one, but the Bears weathered the early Thunder storm and were able to keep it from getting out of hand most of the night.
Trine led 21-12 at the first stop and Washington trimmed the Thunder advantage to 32-25 at halftime.
The Thunder scratched out to a nine-point lead at 44-35 midway through the third quarter, but then they went cold for more than three minutes, while the Bears were assembling an 11-0 run that vaulted them into their first lead of the night at 46-44 with 2:22 left in the third quarter.
But the Thunder quickly shook off the cobwebs, getting a spark from Sierra Hinds off the bench to close the third with an 8-0 spurt and take a 54-50 lead into the final period.
The Thunder turned back several attempted Washington runs down the stretch and made their free throws when it counted, including a perfect 7-for-7 from sophomore guard Sidney Wagner, who had 15 points and three steals on the night.
Trine shot 50% from the floor (28-56) and made 14-of-17 free throws. Makayla Ardis led the way for the Thunder with 18 points, including a pair of trifectas. She also had nine rebounds and nine assists. Alyssa Argyle added 11 points and two steals.
Maya Arnott led Washington (17-9) with 13 points, 10 rebounds and two steals.
Trine head coach Andy Rang said it was a good team win for his squad. “They really did a great job executing the game plan,” Rang said by phone to KPC Media Group Friday night. “It was a well-rounded game for us.”
The Thunder moved on to a second-round contest today at 8:30 p.m. against the winner of the second opening round game Friday night at Loras between the host Duhawks and Knox (Ill.).
Also announced recently by the College Sports Communicators was that four Thunder players made their 2022-23 Academic All-District Team: Wagner, Ardis, Argyle and senior forward Katie Sloneker.
The CSC Academic All-District team recognize the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances in athletics and academics.
