ALBION, Mich. – Trine battled for four quarters in a key Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association contest with Albion Saturday afternoon. But the Britons were more productive in the first half to build a lead and hang on to beat the Thunder 31-24 at Sprankle-Sprandel Stadium.
Trine (5-3 overall) and the Britons (7-1) are tied for second place in the MIAA at 3-1 and are both a game behind league leader Hope (7-1, 4-0 MIAA). The Flying Dutchmen won 27-3 at Alma Saturday.
Hope will host Albion next weekend while Trine travels to Alma.
“I’m pleased with our progress,” Thunder coach Troy Abbs said. “I wish we got the win, but we still control our own destiny. That’s what you want in late October.”
Against the Britons, Trine overcame a penalty on a big kickoff return to score on the opening drive of the game. Alex Price found Kyran Pearson for an 18-yard touchdown pass, but the Thunder’s extra point kick was blocked.
Albion answered quickly. A 56-yard kickoff return by Brendan Teal got the Britons to the Trine 40. Four plays later, Kyle Thomas scored from two yards out from the wildcat position. Jackson Cooney made his extra-point kick and Albion led 7-6 with 10 minutes, 22 seconds left in the opening quarter.
The Britons got in a groove while slowing down Trine to lead by 15 twice in the second quarter. The Thunder also had some untimely personal foul penalties that hurt along the way in a game where the emotions ran high.
A roughing the passer penalty helped Albion drive 78 yards in 50 seconds to score a touchdown in the final seconds of the second quarter. After the penalty, Jack Bush hit Teal with a 10-yard touchdown pass with 20 seconds left before halftime. The Britons led 28-13 at the half.
Trine got some momentum early in the second half when Kyle Naif blocked an Albion punt. Marc Guerrero recovered the ball at the Britons’ 15. But unsportsmanlike conduct penalties pushed the Thunder back near midfield. Then the Britons forced Trine into a three and out.
The Thunder held Albion to three points in the second half, but could not get much going offensively in the final 30 minutes until the later stages.
Trine scored on its final two drives, the first with a Ryan Hibbets 32-yard field goal with 6:26 left, then Price with a 3-yard touchdown pass to Pearson followed by a Price two-point pass to tight end Seth Vargo with 1:39 to play.
The Thunder tried short kicks to try to get the ball back after both scores. Hibbets’ onside kick after his field goal had too big of a bounce and went out of bounds. Trine tried a pooch kick with over a minute and a half left, and Thomas caught it and ran around briefly before safely falling down. Albion was able to run out the clock.
“I wasn’t pleased with the first half. Defensively, we got our eyes in the wrong places. Their play-action gave us fits. With their RPO (run-pass option), you really have to concentrate,” Abbs said. “We had better eye discipline in the second half. We had extremely outstanding effort in the second half.
“Bottom line, we competed for four quarters,” he continued. “Albion has some fifth-year guys and we’re still really young. They are really good up the middle (of their defense). Their front seven is really tough. We’ll learn from it and get ready for a dangerous Alma team.”
Trine only ran for 72 yards and averaged 2.2 yards per carry. But Price was 17-of-27 passing for 339 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. However, he was sacked five times.
Connor Arthur caught four passes for 122 yards and a touchdown for the Thunder. Xaine Kirby had 11 carries for 58 yards. Trine outgained Albion in total offense 411-378.
Keysean Amison had 12 tackles, including eight solos, to lead the Thunder defense. Naif had 11 total tackles and Eastside graduate Aaron Dean had an interception.
Bush was 17-of-30 passing for 264 yards and two touchdown passes for Albion. Kolby Canfield had eight catches for 113 yards. Jacob Clark rushed for 82 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries.
