TERRE HAUTE — The shepherd led the pack the entire way and they followed him to the very end.
Angola junior Izaiah Steury capped off an undefeated cross country on top by winning the 2020 IHSAA State Finals boys cross country meet at LaVern Gibson Cross Country Championship Course on Saturday.
“I feel like I’m top of the world. Just really excited to be the top athlete in Indiana,” Steury said. “That’s really awesome to say. I never thought seven years ago I would be here running this amazing time. I’m blessed.”
Steury, who was an Ethiopian orphan who was adopted by Leroy and Tammy Steury seven years ago, went from being a shepherd in East Africa to being a state champion from Angola, Indiana.
“My sister (Kiros) really put me in a great opportunity to be adopted, and I got adopted seven years ago by the Steurys. It’s been a really amazing family and community that has been supporting me. I felt out of place a lot of those years, but now as I got to high school I found who I really am. I’m proud to be Ethopian, which is really amazing to say. I love the culture behind it. I’m really excited to represent Angola. I never thought I would be in the town of Angola out of anywhere in the United States, which is really cool and I love it.”
“For everything he went through getting over here in the states, and his amazing parents that adopted him and the help they’ve been to myself and Izaiah throughout all of this. They couldn’t be better and more supportive,” Angola coach Brad Peterson said.
Steury finished the race on Saturday afternoon in a time of 15:23.7.
“I’m kind of speechless and very emotional,” Peterson said. “I’m just so proud of him. He executed the race plan perfectly.”
Peterson and Steury walked the course before the race on Saturday. The plan was for Steury to allow either Carmel’s Kole Mathison or Highland’s Lucas Guerra to take the lead from the 1-mile mark to the 3,000-meter mark, which was right into the wind and would wear them down. Then, Steury was supposed to take the lead with the wind behind him. He ran it to perfection.
“He’s such a coachable kid. Nobody works harder than him. He’s a great, humble kid, so I couldn’t be prouder,” Peterson said.
Steury took the lead at the 3,000-meter mark and extended his lead over Guerra and Mathison over the next 2,000 meters to finish with a comfortable 10-second margin.
“At 3K, it was go time for me no matter what was going to happen. If they really wanted to come and try to win, it was their choice but they really didn’t. I did my best to keep it rolling, and that was our goal,” Steury said.
He was 38th place at the middle school state meet in eight grade. He also finished in 38th as a freshman at the state finals and was the top freshman finisher.
A year ago when he finished in seventh place, Peterson and Steury knew that the next step was to be a state champion.
“We thought it’s him and Guerra next year,” Peterson said. “You never know what is going to happen, but I thought it was 50-50. Then, he started surpassing Lucas and then beating him at New Prairie. I knew Lucas would be back for vengeance (Saturday).”
Peterson said Guerra ran a smart race staying back most of the time. It was the best way he had a chance to beat Steury. Guerra finished in second, followed by Mathison in third.
Steury is the third area boy runner to win the individual state title. Westview’s Andrew Begley won it in 1994, and West Noble’s Phil Wysong was the state champ in 1970.
Steury will travel back to Terre Haute in two weeks for the national championship.
Last year, Westview’s Spencer Carpenter was in line to make the podium but got tired and fell back in the pack. This year, he stayed strong and was able to claim the last spot.
“It feels good to make it (on the podium),” Carpenter said.
Carpenter finished in 20th place in 16:03. He had to battle at the very end to ensure his spot on the podium.
“I felt very tired. Throughout the whole week my legs felt very good, and they good here. Once the race got started, my arms were very tired,” Carpenter said.
Carpenter made the improvement year over year to finish his prep cross country career on a high note.
“I’m very happy about that. My goal was to get podium, so I’m very proud of that,” Carpenter said.
Spencer’s twin brother Remington finished in 93rd with a time of 16:52.
Columbus North won the boys team title over Carmel with 63 points.
On the girls side, Angola sophomore Gracynn Hinkley finished in 80th place in her first appearance at the state finals. She was the lone area girl runner, and she finished with a time of 19:54.
Lowell’s Karina James was the individual state champion after she edged out Carroll’s Zoe Duffus with a time of 18 minutes. The Carmel girls won the team state title with 52 points. The Chargers finished as runners-up with 77 points.
