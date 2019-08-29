Soccer
Hornets girls fight to a draw
ANGOLA — The Angola girls soccer team battled to a 1-1 tie with Heritage during Thursday's soccer match.
Hannah Angus scored the Hornets' goal in the first half, but the team was unable to score again after the Patriots tied the score with 11 minutes remaining.
Tennis
Angola edged again
LEO — A day after dropping a close match, the Hornets found themselves on the losing side of a 3-2 score again as it was edged by Leo.
The Hornets gained wins by both doubles teams in straight sets.
Golf
Fremont girls down NECC foe
ANGOLA — The Fremont golf team defeated Churubusco Thursday, 205-228.
Fremont's Halle Taner was medalist with a 45. Janessa Ritter and Kenadee Porath both contributed 53. Katie Baker rounded out the scoring with a 54. Fremont is now 6 - 4 on the season and 4-1 in the conference play.
