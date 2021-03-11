ALBION — Churubusco won the Northeast Corner Conference weightlifting meet on Feb. 27 at Central Noble High School.
The Eagles won the meet for the third straight year, scoring 111 points. Angola was second with 107, and the host Cougars were third with 91 points.
Churubusco had two guys set new conference meet records with their power clean lifts. Junior Hunter Bianski set a new record at 335 pounds in the upper weight class division for 241 pounds and above. Sophomore Cullen Blake power clean lifted 225 pounds to set a new record for boys in the lower weight class division 149 pounds and under.
Eagle senior Kilah Smith won all three lifts in the girls division. She had a parallel squat lift of 265 pounds, a power clean lift of 185 pounds and bench pressed 165 pounds.
Bianski and Blake won all three lifts in their respective weight classes. Bianski had a three-lift total of 1,135 pounds. Blake had a three-lift total of 745 pounds.
Senior Ryan Keener (216-241 weight class) and sophomore Kaleb Oliver (170-189) won the squat and bench press lifts in their respective weight classes. The three-lift totals were 1,005 pounds for Keener and 860 pounds for Oliver. They led the way in both of their weight classes.
Other individual lift winners for Churubusco were senior Seth Abel in the squat at 190-215, sophomore Riley Buroff in the power clean at 150-169 and Bentley Kilgore in the bench press. Abel won his weight class with combined three-lift total of 975 pounds. Buroff led the way in 150-169 with a three-lift total of 740 pounds.
The Hornets led the conference in the meet in grades 9-11. Thirty-two boys set new personal records in the meet.
Angola’s Ethan Miller set a new NECC power clean record for his weight class at 225 pounds.
Overall lift winners for the Hornets were Kyle Brandt and Frank Luna. Luna was first in the squat and power clean and second in the bench press. Brandt won the bench press in his weight class and was second in the squat.
Overall conference runners-up from Angola were Miller, Finley Hasselman, Tim Macomber, Lincoln Schreiber, Connor Tonkel and Jack Archbold. Hasselman won the bench press in his weight class. Macomber and Archbold both finished first in the power clean.
Other Hornet individual lift winners were Dawson Gorrell and Zak Hill in the power clean.
For Prairie Heights, Lincoln Booth and Fabyan Granados were the overall lift winners in their respective class and weight groups who were also first in both the squat and bench press. Granados set a new NECC record in the heavyweight class among freshmen and sophomores with a max squat of 465 pounds.
NECC Weightlifting Meet
Team Scores: 1. Churubusco 111 points, 2. Angola 107, 3. Central Noble 91, 4. West Noble 43, 5. Prairie Heights 20.
Underclassmen (grades 9-10) 149 pounds and under bench press: 1. Cullen Blake (CH) 215 pounds, 2. Reegan Yoder (CN) 170, 3. Devin Heistand (CN) 170, 4. Ethan Miller (A) 170, 5. Josh Kunkle (A) 165, 6. Payton Boots (CN) 165, 7. Eury Ernsberger (CN) 165.
Underclassmen 149 and under squat: 1. Cullen Blake (CH) 305, 2. Devin Heistand (CN) 305, 3. Eury Ernsberger (CN) 290, 4. Ethan Miller (A) 275, 5. Ethan Smith (CH) 265, 6. Payton Boots (CN) 245, 7. Josh Kunkle (A) 245.
Underclassmen 149 and under power clean: 1. Ethan Miller (A) 225, 2. Cullen Blake (CH) 225, 3. Ethan Smith (CH) 170, 4. Ethan Walters (A) 165, 5. Devin Heistand (CN) 165, 6. Josh Kunkle (A) 165.
Underclassmen 149 under 3-lift total: 1. Cullen Blake (CH) 745, 2. Ethan Miller (A) 670, 3. Devin Heistand (CN) 640, 4. Eury Ernsberger (CN) 610, 5. Ethan Smith (CH) 580, 6. Josh Kunkle (A) 575.
Underclassmen 150-169 bench press: 1. Bentley Kilgore (CH) 215, 2. Kameron Rinker (CH) 205, 3. Wyatt Maggart (A) 190, 4. Riley Buroff (CH) 185, 5. Kade Baker (CN) 185, 6. Weston Rinker (CH) 175, 7. Kendrick Vachon (CH) 175.
Underclassmen 150-169 squat: 1. Tyler Shisler (CN) 340, 2. Damean Platt (A) 325, 3. Riley Buroff (CH) 325, 4. Kade Baker (CN) 310, 5. Blake Miller (A) 305, 6. Brandt Hurley (CH) 305.
Underclassmen 150-169 power clean: 1. Riley Buroff (CH) 230, 2. Brandt Hurley (CH) 215, 3. Tyler Shisler (CN) 210, 4. Wyatt Maggart (A) 205, 5. Kameron Rinker (CH) 195, 6. Blake Miller (A) 195.
Underclassmen 150-169 3-lift total: 1. Riley Buroff (CH) 740, 2. Tyler Shisler (CN) 700, 3. Wyatt Maggart (A) 695, 4. Bentley Kilgore (CH) 685, 5. Brandt Hurley (CH) 685, 6. Kade Baker (CN) 680.
Underclassmen 170-189 bench press: 1. Kaleb Oliver (CH) 265, 2. Wesley Hilbish (WN) 255, 3. Blake Weeks (CN) 215, 4. Jonathan Schwartz (WN) 215, 5. Ethan Skinner (CN) 205, 6. Croix Haberstock (CH) 205.
Underclassmen 170-189 squat: 1. Kaleb Oliver (CH) 365, 2. Blake Weeks (CN) 355, 3. Wesley Hilbish (WN) 345, 4. Croix Haberstock (CH) 325, 5. Eli Heitkamp (CN) 315, 6. Jackson Fleetwood (CH) 305, 7. Jonathan Schwartz (WN) 305.
Underclassmen 170-189 power clean: 1. Wesley Hilbish (WN) 250, 2. Wyatt Marks (CH) 230, 3. Kaleb Oliver (CH) 230, 4. Croix Haberstock (CH) 225, 5. Ethan Skinner (CN) 215, 6. Jonathan Schwartz (WN) 205.
Underclassmen 170-189 3-lift total: 1. Kaleb Oliver (CH) 860, 2. Wesley Hilbish (WN) 850, 3. Blake Weeks (CN) 755, 4. Croix Haberstock (CH) 755, 5. Jonathan Schwartz (WN) 725, 6. Ethan Skinner (CN) 705.
Underclassmen 190-215 bench press: 1. Lincoln Booth (PH) 250, 2. Ryan Gebhart (A) 230, 3. Andrew Saggars (WN) 225, 4. Jake Keily (CH) 225, 5. Jaxon Copas (CN) 195, 6. Coleman Meyer (CN) 185.
Underclassmen 190-215 squat: 1. Lincoln Booth (PH) 410, 2. Andrew Saggars (WN) 405, 3. Jaxon Copas (CN) 340, 4. Ryan Gebhart (A) 340, 5. Jake Keily (CH) 335, 6. Coleman Meyer (CN) 325.
Underclassmen 190-215 power clean: 1. Andrew Saggars (WN) 250, 2. Lincoln Booth (PH) 245, 3. Ryan Gebhart (A) 235, 4. Coleman Meyer (CN) 215, 5. Jake Keily (CH) 205, 6. Robert Thompson (CN) 195.
Underclassmen 190-215 3-lift total: 1. Lincoln Booth (PH) 905, 2. Andrew Saggars (WN) 880, 3. Ryan Gebhart (A) 805, 4. Jake Keily (CH) 765, 5. Coleman Meyer (CN) 725, 6. Jaxon Copas (CN) 700.
Underclassmen 216-240 bench press: 1. Elijah Leoney (WN) 215, 2. JR Grace (A) 210, 3. Aaron Gaerte (CH) 195, 4. Jack Archbold (A) 185, 5. Tim Rawles (CN) 185, 6. Brady Shields (WN) 150.
Underclassmen 216-240 squat: 1. Tim Rawles (CN) 355, 2. Elijah Leoney (WN) 325, 3. Brady Shields (WN) 325, 4. Aaron Gaerte (CH) 315, 5. Jack Archbold (A) 300, 6. JR Grace (A) 225.
Underclassmen 216-240 power clean: 1. Jack Archbold (A) 230, 2. JR Grace (A) 225, 3. Tim Rawles (CN) 215, 4. Elijah Leoney (WN) 185, 5. Aaron Gaerte (CH) 175, 6. Brady Shields (WN) 150.
Underclassmen 216-240 3-lift total: 1. Tim Rawles (CN) 755, 2. Jack Archbold (A) 730, 3. Elijah Leoney (WN) 725, 4. Aaron Gaerte (CH) 685, 5. JR Grace (A) 680, 6. Brady Shields (WN) 630.
Underclassmen 241 and over bench press: 1. Fabyan Granados (PH) 275, 2. Kaden Manth (CH) 225, 3. Lance Krider (CN) 205, 4. Riley Bremer (CN) 205, 5. Keegan Clark (WN) 145, 6. Chris Holler (CH) 135.
Underclassmen 241 and over squat: 1. Fabyan Granados (PH) 465, 2. Kaden Manth (CH) 455, 3. Keegan Clark (WN) 345, 4. Lance Krider (CN) 335, 5. Riley Bremer (CN) 315, 6. Chris Holler (CH) 260.
Underclassmen 241 and over power clean: 1. Lance Krider (CN) 205, 2. Kaden Manth (CH) 195, 3. Riley Bremer (CN) 185, 4. Keegan Clark (WN) 165, 5. Fabyan Granados (PH) 165, 6. Chris Holler (CH) 115.
Underclassmen 241 and over 3-lift total: 1. Fabyan Granados (PH) 905, 2. Kaden Manth (CH) 875, 3. Lance Krider (CN) 745, 4. Riley Bremer (CN) 705, 5. Keegan Clark (WN) 655, 6. Chris Holler (CH) 510.
Upperclassmen (grades 11-12) 149 and under bench press: 1. Dillen Noland (CN) 225, 2. Frank Luna (A) 200, 3. Connor Tonkel (A) 200, 4. Caleb Weaver (CN) 170, 5. Nik Godsey (CN) 165, 6. Aidan Harmon (CN) 165.
Upperclassmen 149 and under squat: 1. Frank Luna (A) 340, 2. Connor Tonkel (A) 340, 3. Dillen Noland (CN) 335, 4. Aidan Harmon (CN) 285, 5. Caleb Weaver (CN) 235, 6. Nik Godsey (CN) 225.
Upperclassmen 149 and under power clean: 1. Frank Luna (A) 225, 2. Connor Tonkel (A) 225, 3. Dillen Noland (CN) 205, 4. Nik Godsey (CN) 185, 5. Aidan Harmon (CN) 165, 6. Caleb Weaver (CN) 160.
Upperclassmen 149 and under 3-lift total: 1. Frank Luna (A) 765, 2. Connor Tonkel (A) 765, 3. Dillen Noland (CN) 765, 4. Aidan Harmon (CN) 615, 5. Caleb Weaver (CN) 575, 6. Nik Godsey (CN) 575.
Upperclassmen 150-169 bench press: 1. Andrew Eytcheson (CN) 275, 2. Lonnie Slone (WN) 240, 3. Lincoln Schreiber (A) 235, 4. Nick Nondorf (CH) 235, 5. TJ Emenhiser (CH) 225, 6. Ashton Smith (CN) 215.
Upperclassmen 150-169 squat: 1. Andrew Eytcheson (CN) 375, 2. Lincoln Schreiber (A) 350, 3. Jalen Gonzalez (WN) 345, 4. Nick Nondorf (CH) 335, 5. Lonnie Slone (WN) 315, 6. Zach Buell (A) 315.
Upperclassmen 150-169 power clean: 1. Andrew Eytcheson (CN) 255, 2. Lonnie Slone (WN) 245, 3. Lincoln Schreiber (A) 240, 4. Nick Nondorf (CH) 240, 5. TJ Emenhiser (CH) 225, 6. Ashton Smith (CN) 205, 7. Jalen Gonzalez (WN) 205.
Upperclassmen 150-169 3-lift total: 1. Andrew Eytcheson (CN) 905, 2. Lincoln Schreiber (A) 825, 3. Nick Nondorf (CH) 810, 4. Lonnie Slone (WN) 800, 5. Jalen Gonzalez (WN) 745, 6. TJ Emenhiser (CH) 735.
Upperclassmen 170-189 bench press: 1. Kyle Brandt (A) 300, 2. Clayton Kirkpatrick (CN) 275, 3. Zak Hill (A) 265, 4. Landon Keener (CH) 235, 5. Kuper Papenbrock (CH) 235, 6. Wyatt Hirschy (CH) 205, 7. Brayton Gordon (CH) 205.
Upperclassmen 170-189 squat: 1. Clayton Kirkpatrick (CN) 435, 2. Kyle Brandt (A) 420, 3. Brayton Gordon (CH) 405, 4. Zak Hill (A) 375, 5. Landon Keener (CH) 635, 6. Chase Spencer (CN) 335, 7. Wyatt Hirschy (CH) 335.
Upperclassmen 170-189 power clean: 1. Zak Hill (A) 250, 2. Brayton Gordon (CH) 245, 3. Clayton Kirkpatrick (CN) 245, 4. Landon Keener (CH) 240, 5. Kyle Brandt (A) 235, 6. Wyatt Hirschy (CH) 235.
Upperclassmen 170-189 3-lift total: 1. Kyle Brandt (A) 955, 2. Clayton Kirkpatrick (CN) 950, 3. Zak Hill (A) 890, 4. Brayton Gordon (CH) 855, 5. Landon Keener (CH) 840, 6. Wyatt Hirschy (CH) 775.
Upperclassmen 190-215 bench press: 1. Finley Hasselman (A) 305, 2. Tucker Hasselman (A) 300, 3. Sam Huelsenbeck (CH) 285, 4. Seth Abel (CH) 265, 5. Will Hoover (CN) 260, 6. Ashton Dunlap (CN) 255, 7. Isaac Clay (CN) 255, 8. Kole Schrock (PH) 255, 9. Lucas Baker (WN) 255.
Upperclassmen 190-215 squat: 1. Seth Abel (CH) 435, 2. Will Hoover (CN) 420, 3. Dawson Gorrell (A) 420, 4. Finley Hasselman (A) 415, 5. Cody Melson (PH) 405, 6. Sam Huelsenbeck (CH) 405.
Upperclassmen 190-215 power clean: 1. Dawson Gorrell (A) 280, 2. Tucker Hasselman (A) 275, 3. Sam Huelsenbeck (CH) 275, 4. Seth Abel (CH) 275, 5. Dylan Eggl (CN) 265, 6. Finley Hasselman (A) 260.
Upperclassmen 190-215 3-lift total: 1. Seth Abel (CH) 975, 2. Finley Hasselman (A) 970, 3. Sam Huelsenbeck (CH) 965, 4. Tucker Hasselman (A) 940, 5. Dawson Gorrell (A) 940, 6. Will Hoover (CN) 905.
Upperclassmen 216-240 bench press: 1. Ryan Keener (CH) 295, 2. Braxton Pruitt (WN) 290, 3. Tim Macomber (A) 275, 4. Jacob Clark (CN) 255, 5. Randy Villanueva (WN) 250, 6. Coy Brames (A) 250.
Upperclassmen 216-240 squat: 1. Ryan Keener (CH) 465, 2. Tim Macomber (A) 415, 3. Braxton Pruitt (WN) 405, 4. Jacob Clark (CN) 405, 5. Randy Villanueva (WN) 365, 6. Brody Sowles (A) 320.
Upperclassmen 216-240 power clean: 1. Tim Macomber (A) 295, 2. Randy Villanueva (WN) 250, 3. Braxton Pruitt (WN) 245, 4. Ryan Keener (CH) 245, 5. Coy Brames (A) 240, 6. Brody Sowles (A) 215.
Upperclassmen 216-240 3-lift total: 1. Ryan Keener (CH) 1,005, 2. Tim Macomber (A) 985, 3. Braxton Pruitt (WN) 940, 4. Randy Villanueva (WN) 865, 5. Jacob Clark (CN) 845, 6. Coy Brames (A) 805.
Upperclassmen 241 and over bench press: 1. Hunter Bianski (CH) 305, 2. Lane Norris (CN) 300, 3. Brandon Villafuerte (A) 275, 4. Zach Steury (A) 225, 5. Cole Sobasky (CH) 225, 6. Dylan Grubb (A) 225.
Upperclassmen 241 and over squat: 1. Hunter Bianski (CH) 495, 2. Lane Norris (CN) 435, 3. Brandon Villafuerte (A) 435, 4. Zach Steury (A) 425, 5. Cole Sobasky (CH) 355, 6. Dylan Grubb (A) 325.
Upperclassmen 241 and over power clean: 1. Hunter Bianski (CH) 335, 2. Lane Norris (CN) 235, 3. Brandon Villafuerte (A) 235, 4. Dylan Grubb (A) 230, 5. Cole Sobasky (CH) 205, 6. Zach Steury (A) 205.
Upperclassmen 241 and over 3-lift total: 1. Hunter Bianski (CH) 1,135, 2. Lane Norris (CN) 970, 3. Brandon Villafuerte (A) 945, 4. Zach Steury (A) 855, 5. Cole Sobasky (CH) 785, 6. Dylan Grubb (A) 780.
Girls bench press: 1. Kilah Smith (CH) 165, 2. Rosey Stephens (CH) 125, 3. Madi Yates (WN) 110, 4. Carolina Flores (WN) 85.
Girls squat:: 1. Kilah Smith (CH) 275, 2. Abby Hile (CN) 255, 3. Rosey Stephens (CH) 225, 4. Madi Yates (WN) 205, 5. Carolina Flores (WN) 165.
Girls power clean: 1. Kilah Smith (CH) 185, 2. Abby Hile (CN) 145, 3. Rosey Stephens (CH) 135, 4. Madi Yates (WN) 120, 5. Carolina Flores (WN) 80.
Girls 3-lift total: 1. Kilah Smith (CH) 625, 2. Rosey Stephens (CH) 495, 3. Madi Yates (WN) 435, 4. Abby Hile (CN) 390, 5. Carolina Flores (WN) 330.
