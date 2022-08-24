HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — Trine University’s men’s soccer team was picked to finish fourth in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Preseason Coaches Poll, which was announced on Tuesday.
The Thunder received 21 points, which was a point behind third-place Hope.
Calvin was the unanimous No. 1 pick in the conference, receiving all seven first-place votes. Kalamazoo was picked to finish second and received the Knights’ first-place vote. Coaches could not vote for their own team.
Trine is coming off a 12-8-1 season where it achieved two program firsts, win the MIAA Tournament and qualify for the NCAA Division III Tournament. It was 4-2-1 in regular season conference play.
Eighty-six of Trine’s 102 points from last season return, led by junior Tyler Murphy. Murphy scored 17 goals last season, which was second in the MIAA.
The Thunder also return five more players who scored three goals or more last season: Alhusain Yahya, Joey Donovan, Francesco Mazzei, Colin Nicoski and Alhasan Yahya.
Defense was also important to Trine’s success last season. Defenders Ethan Pendry, Jared Cromwell and Will Burba are all back after they each started 10 or more games last season. Troy Saylor is also back for his junior season after leading the team in goal last fall.
The Thunder have five seniors, nine juniors, five sophomores and 14 freshmen. The seniors are Nicoski, Pendry, Cromwell, Kyle Russell and Luis Rodriguez.
Trine opens its season on Sept. 3 on its second home field at Fred Zollner Athletic Stadium against Otterbein (Ohio) at 1:30 p.m. in a rematch of last year’s NCAA Tournament first-round match.
2022 MIAA Men’s Soccer Preseason Coaches Poll
1. Calvin (7 first-place votes) 7 points, 2. Kalamazoo (1 first-place vote) 16, 3. Hope 20, 4. Trine 21, 5. Albion 35, 6. Alma 38, 7. Olivet 40, 8. Adrian 47.
