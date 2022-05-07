ANGOLA – Apparently, Trine University sophomore pitcher Lauren Clausen likes to pitch with the bases loaded.
One could certainly get that impression from the Thunder hurler’s performance in Saturday’s MIAA tournament final.
Clausen closed out the Thunder’s 6-1 win over Hope College in the championship game of the MIAA Tournament Saturday afternoon at SportONE/Parkview Field.
Trine punched its ticket for the finals with a 5-0 win over Calvin in the noon game, which was rescheduled from Friday after rain washed out the second day of the tournament.
Hope started from behind the 8-ball against Trine, needing to stave off elimination in the 4 p.m. game to force a game that would have started at 6 p.m. or later and challenged early May Indiana daylight.
Trine, meanwhile, needed to win just the 4 p.m. game.
Mission accomplished.
The Thunder (27-11) got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the first when Ashley Swartout plated Ellie Trine with an RBI single. They added two runs in the second and one in the bottom of the fourth to take a 4-0 lead.
Hope finally cracked the scoreboard in the top of the fifth with what turned out to be its only run of the contest.
The Flying Dutch loaded the bases with no outs against Trine’s Elizabeth Koch, who entered the game in relief of starter Anna Koeppl. Clausen relieved Koch and gave up just the one run on a groundout, getting a pair of strikeouts to escape the inning.
Trine added two more insurance runs in the home half of the fifth, with Amanda Prather scooting home on a wild pitch and Anna Gill hitting a sacrifice fly.
The Dutch made their final stand in the top of the seventh, loading the bases with one out. But Clausen bore down and got a strikeout and a fly ball to center to end the contest.
Clausen says she knows what to do when she enters a game in pressure situations.
“I don’t really change my mindset,” Clausen said. “I just try to stay calm, and hit my spots.”
With this week’s weather impacting the schedule, including washing out the entire Friday schedule, Clausen said she and her teammates spent all Friday together, practicing indoors and keeping their focus squarely on Saturday’s task at hand.
Trine coach Donnie Danklefsen said his team has come a long way this season, especially the last 8-10 games. “They’ve been so coachable,” Danklefsen said.
“Winning the first game is key in this format,” Danklefsen said. “Today, it all came down to our offense. We’re definitely peaking at the right time.”
The Thunder had nine hits against Hope on Saturday. Emma Beyer was 2-for-3 with a run scored. Gill was 1-for-1 with two runs scored and an RBI.
Trine’s MIAA tournament run – along with winning the MIAA regular season title last week, also defeating Hope – caps off an amazing turnaround by the Thunder, who opened the 2022 season 0-7. That included going 0-6 in the season-opening National Fastpitch Coaches Association’s Division III Leadoff Classic in March against some of the top teams in the country.
The Thunder are 27-4 since then, going 12-1 at home. They are currently second in the Region VII rankings behind DePauw.
Trine now awaits Monday’s NCAA Division III Tournament selection show, slated for 1 p.m. Trine officials have submitted a bid to host the tournament.
Trine 5, Calvin 0
In the winners’ bracket semifinal, the Thunder scored all of their runs after two outs in the top of the first inning. That was more than enough for sophomore ace Adrienne Rosey (12-7), who struck out 13 and walked no one in a complete game four-hit shutout.
Prather and Gill both had two-run singles in the big first inning for Trine against Knights starter Kirsten Krause. Beyer scored the fifth run when Calvin could not get an out on Ellie Trine’s fielders’ choice grounder to shortstop.
The Thunder had four of their seven hits in the first inning.
Later, Calvin bowed out with a 9-6 loss to Hope in the 2 p.m. game, setting up an elimination game for the Dutch against Trine.
