BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Bill Morr was approved by the Prairie Heights school board on Monday to be the next girls basketball coach.
Morr, a 1999 Prairie Heights graduate, takes over for Taylor Terry, who resigned last month.
Morr has been coaching Panther basketball on and off at all levels since 2003, including most recently as the girls junior varsity coach under Terry.
After Terry resigned, Morr talked with his wife and kids and decided now would be the best time to go after the position.
“A lot of it had to do with the relationships that I’ve built with the players and their families,” Morr said. “Over the last couple of years, I’ve really gotten to know them well and have that mutual respect with them and thought could really make a difference.”
Morr has coached at the middle school level, freshmen teams and junior varsity. He’s hoping all of those different experiences helps him out now as a head coach.
“Coaching at all levels really helps out. You have an idea what to expect from each level. I’ve coached with many coaches throughout the years and learned something from every one of them,” Morr said. “You take something and put it on paper. I’ve got a list of things that’s probably a combination of what all of the coaches have taught me through the years.”
While sitting next to Terry on the bench for two seasons, Morr learned how to look at the game differently.
“What she learned in college and the different ways that she looks at the game I think really showed me the difference in the different levels. She tried to help players get to that next level if they are interest. I think coaching with Taylor gave me insight on what that could look like,” Morr said.
Taylor played collegiately at Trine University after she graduated from Prairie Heights in 2009.
For the 2020-21 season, the Panthers will have quite a bit of youth on the roster after the graduation of Lex German and Kyler Hall. But that youth has experience.
Heights played mostly a six-player rotation last season when it went 9-14, and outside of Hall and German, it was three sophomores (Alayna Boots, Kennedy Kugler and Caylee Bachelor) and a freshman (Trevyn Terry) who played a lot of minutes.
“It’s hard to replace Lex and Kyler, but we’ve got a real strong group of juniors. That’s a big group for us. Our senior class dwindled down, but we’re hoping to bring a couple of them that didn’t play last year back this year,” Morr said. “But I think just building off of what we’ve done. Everybody at the high school level I’ve coached except for two people in the last couple of years I’ve been there,” Morr said. “Having that relationship I know what to expect from them. I think it’s going to really benefit us.”
Hard work, commitment and simplicity are the pillars of Morr’s coaching style.
“If you get the fundamentals and a simple concept in place, then you can focus on high-level intensity and effort throughout practice and games,” Morr said.
Terry had the Panthers trending in the right direction and improved the win total from seven in 2018-19 to nine in 2019-20, and they were also better defensively.
Now, it’s Morr’s turn to keep that momentum going.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.